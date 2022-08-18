bridges golf tourney

Montrose High School’s Rocco Manuel tees off on the par-4 first hole Monday afternoon August 15, 2022, at the Bridges Golf Club in Montrose. 

 (Courtesy photo/William Woody)

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

Noah Richmond dropped in a birdie putt on the second playoff hole to win medalist honors at the Red Hawk-Tigers Invitational golf tournament at Battlement Mesa Golf Club in Parachute.

Richmond shot a second-round three-under par 69 to get into the four-way playoff. During the second round, Richmond scored a hole-in-one at the 16th hole. It was Richmond’s second career ace. Richmond shot 71 in the first round which was played at the Bridges in Montrose on Monday.



Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?