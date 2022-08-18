Noah Richmond dropped in a birdie putt on the second playoff hole to win medalist honors at the Red Hawk-Tigers Invitational golf tournament at Battlement Mesa Golf Club in Parachute.
Richmond shot a second-round three-under par 69 to get into the four-way playoff. During the second round, Richmond scored a hole-in-one at the 16th hole. It was Richmond’s second career ace. Richmond shot 71 in the first round which was played at the Bridges in Montrose on Monday.
Montrose finished in a tie for second place in the tournament with Riverdale Ridge (Thornton) as both teams posted 450 scores. Cheyenne Mountain (Colorado Springs) won the tournament with a 431 score. Red Hawks coach Steve Skiff brought two MHS teams to the two-day tournament. The second MHS team finished in a tie for fourth (459) with Kent Denver. Thirteen schools participated in the two-venue tournament.
“It was a great day for Noah and Red Hawks golf,” said Skiff afterward. “I’m proud of all our players. We finished tied for second and fourth against a quality field of teams. It shows how much depth we have on this year’s team.”
Richmond, a junior, posted 140 as did Cheyenne Mountain’s Thomas Herholtz, Bradley Weinmaster of Riverdale Ridge, and Sawyer Klein of Denver North. Richmond closed the others out on the second hole of the playoff with a birdie.
Kyden Adams and Caleb Caskey, both juniors, came in at 152; Jake Legg scored 153; Connor Bell, 155; Rocco Manuel, 159; Liam Beshoar, 166; Caleb Freeman, 169.
The Red Hawks golf team will be competing Thursday at the Devil’s Thumb Golf Course in Delta and next Monday, Aug. 22, at the Grand Junction Invite which will be held at Bookcliff Country Club. Cobble Creek will host the second of two home tournaments on Thursday, Aug. 25
