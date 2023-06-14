Maria Cuelho wrapped up her ride at the Run at the Rose Futurity and Derby last weekend to the sound of applause echoing around the Montrose County Fairgrounds. The youngest rider competing in her event, she had managed a win in the 2D racing class with a time of 16.2 seconds atop a bay mare named French Fly.
“It felt really good,” the youngster said. “It’s only my second time running her, so I’m really excited.”
The girl’s father, Andre Cuelho, was also excited. Having himself grown up in Brazil riding and racing horses, he was happy to see his daughter competing.
“It’s fun to see my kid following my steps,” he said. “She does everything from her heart, she loves horses.”
It’s a big week for horse shows in Montrose. In addition to last weekend’s Run at the Rose event, there’s also the Colorado Classic this weekend at the fairgrounds. Both events feature multiple competitions and varying purses for the winners.
Taylor Hildreth, organizer of Run at the Rose — now in its third year — said she was inspired to start the annual event when Colorado Classic organizer Kayla Tisdall brought her own event to Montrose.
“Kayla has been doing the Colorado Classic for coming on 10 years now, so four years ago I had the idea,” Hildreth recounted. “In 2021, that was the first year we were here — that was the first year the Colorado Classic was here in Montrose. Our goal is just to bring people from all over the country to the area. This is a great area, and I think this is a beautiful facility, and people can come for two weeks and enjoy the Colorado outdoors and enjoy everything that Montrose has to offer.”
Surveying the field of opportunities for riders to participate in futurities — futurities are competitions for younger horses, whereas a derby or a barrel race accommodates more mature horses — Hildreth felt Colorado was lacking.
“There’s futurities all over the country,” she explained, “[but] there’s not very many in Colorado though. So Kayla and I have really the only two futurities in Colorado.”
Having lived for a few years in the Uncompahgre Valley, Hildreth felt that Montrose was a natural place to host such an event, with its agricultural roots still strong.
“I love to see those roots still here,” she said. “You see so many places — especially on the eastern slope of Colorado — the farms are just diminishing and more building projects are going in, and I do love that out in Montrose and Olathe, that there’s still farmland over here and I think it still just holds the true roots of Colorado and keeps agriculture strong, so I love that about here.”
Brooklyn Stallone — an 8th grader from Phoenix, Ariz., whose family has a ranch in Cortez — participated in several events at Run for the Rose with three of her horses: Jewel, Sunny and Pinball. She noted that these events in Montrose provide an ideal venue for such competitions.
“This one has nice deep ground,” she said of the fairgrounds venue. “Some horses like deep ground, some horses don’t, but it’s nice, safe ground. And the barrels are a lot closer to the fence which will make your horse want to turn more.”
Hildreth agrees, the local venue is ideal for such competitions.
“The size of it — the building’s huge, the arena’s a great size,” she said. “All of the employees that work at this facility are amazing. We’ve worked with numerous other facilities and I’ve got to say these guys really go above and beyond for us.”
Locals and visitors to Montrose can check out some of this local horse show action this weekend at the Colorado Classic. The event is free and runs from 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. June 15-17 at the Montrose County Fairgrounds and Event Center.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone