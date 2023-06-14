Maria Cuelho wrapped up her ride at the Run at the Rose Futurity and Derby last weekend to the sound of applause echoing around the Montrose County Fairgrounds. The youngest rider competing in her event, she had managed a win in the 2D racing class with a time of 16.2 seconds atop a bay mare named French Fly. 

“It felt really good,” the youngster said. “It’s only my second time running her, so I’m really excited.”



Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?