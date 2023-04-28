It’s been a long winter, and with the occasional flurry still gracing Montrose, sometimes it feels like it’s not quite over. But the sun is coming around, and for many of us it’s time to hang up the skis and snowboards for the season and break out the bikes.

About an hour north of Montrose, in the Grand Valley, trailheads are already packed on weekends, and when the weather is just right, it feels like summer.



Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?