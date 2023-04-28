It’s been a long winter, and with the occasional flurry still gracing Montrose, sometimes it feels like it’s not quite over. But the sun is coming around, and for many of us it’s time to hang up the skis and snowboards for the season and break out the bikes.
About an hour north of Montrose, in the Grand Valley, trailheads are already packed on weekends, and when the weather is just right, it feels like summer.
While we have plenty of great trails of our own right here, it's the perfect season to pack up the bikes and head to the desert, where the shoulder months of May and October often promise the best riding conditions.
The Grand Valley has started to become a destination for mountain bikers from around the world, due to its expansive trail systems geared toward all skill levels and breathtaking views. For those around here, it’s just a quick drive away. But if you’re not sure where to start or how to plan a day of riding near Mesa County, we’ll break it down for you, from where to go, how to not die while you’re there and what to eat when you’re done.
Hit the trails
Many of the trails we’re talking about are stewarded by the Grand Valley Canyons chapter of the extensively-named COPMOBA, or Colorado Plateau Mountain Bike Trail Association.
Kevin Sperle, the chapter’s chair, along with the staff of local bike shops and instructional companies, helped us break down the major trail systems up north worth visiting
The big three, which all have trails for newbies as well as hardcore riders, are the Lunch Loops, 18 Road Trails/North Fruita Desert and Kokopelli Loops, according to Sperle. But there are a few other systems and rides worth checking out, though some cater more to advanced riders and motorized vehicles.
Many of the experts we chatted with had some of the same favorite trails — so we know they’re good!
Lunch Loops
Chris Brown, owner of Brown Cycles in Grand Junction, called the Lunch Loops located at the base of the Colorado National Monument “our local trail system” and said the location makes it perfect if you only have a short time to kill. However, by combining different trails, one can easily ride the loops just a few minutes from downtown Grand Junction for hours.
Sperle said these trials are a favorite for those looking for technical riding, with lots of rocks, loops and climbs to maneuver as opposed to smoother, flowy trails. However, the system does have a handful of trails suitable for children and beginners, including “Kids Meal,” “Hop, Skip & a Jump” and “Yes N Dee Dee.”
Expert picks
Holy Cross
Almost everyone we spoke to agreed this roughly 2-mile black diamond trail is one of the best at the Lunch Loops for those who can ride it.
“Holy cross is beautiful,” said Dawn Cooper, owner of Boneshaker Adventures, which offers clinics and riding instruction for kids and adults in the Valley. “It’s a funky, technical, quintessential Western Colorado Ride.”
Gunny Loop
Sperle said the Gunny Loop, at over 5 miles, is another destination trail at the Lunch Loops that can be connected with Holy Cross. The trail can be accessed by its own trailhead on Little Park Road, just south of the larger trailhead on Monument Road, or connected with trails in the Lunch Loop system.
Ribbon
Another trail that can be accessed via the Lunch Loop or Little Park Trailhead, Sperle said the roughly 3-mile Ribbon trail is a destination run for many bikers who want to take in stunning views of the Monument while tackling a fun descent.
Kokopelli Loops
Located in Loma with multiple trailheads off Hawkeye Road, the Kokopelli Loops provide views of the Colorado River and nearby canyons. Sperle described the system as a “good mix of everything,” with some incredibly tough rides as well as more mellow trails suitable for families and new riders.
Expert Picks
Rustlers
This quick loop is a popular trail for beginners, with interpretive signs along the way that provide information on trail etiquette and riding tips. However, locals said not to write it off just because it's green, as the fun trail still provides great views of the river.
“Horsethief and Rustlers Loop are some of the most iconic rides,” said Megan Vorse, a salesperson at Fruita-based bike shop Over The Edge.
Mary’s
To be fair, Sperle noted Mary’s itself, which has a lot of double-track, isn’t really one of the best trails at all. But, the roughly 4-mile ride allows bikers to connect and access other popular trails like Rustlers, Horsethief Bench and Steve’s Loop. And speaking of…
Horsethief Bench
Brown said the blue square, nearly 4-mile Horsethief Bench loop is a favorite trail that can be completed in just over an hour. The trail has an advanced entry, but riders can hop off and walk their bikes over it if needed to access the rest of the intermediate trail.
Steve’s Loop
Cooper raved about the roughly 3-mile intermediate trail, which some riders can bang out in under an hour.
“One of my faves is Steve's Loop because it’s not too technical, it's really approachable for different levels and the views are just stunning,” she said.
Sperle agreed the loop has stunning views, but warned it might not be the best choice for riders afraid of heights.
“You’re not right on the edge of the cliff but you’re not far away,” he said.
18 Road/North Fruita Desert
While these trails may officially be called the North Fruita Desert, nearly everyone just calls them “18 Road.” The trailhead, which Vorse said is located about 25 minutes north of Fruita, is off, you guessed it, 18 Road, and riders can access camping nearby.
Sperle described the trails out here as “fast and flowy” and geared toward beginner and intermediate riders. He noted COPMOBA is working to expand the trail system over the next several years to include over 20 miles of new singletrack.
Expert Picks
Kessel Run
Brown loves taking beginners to this fun and flowy 2-mile trail, which he described as a smooth downhill ride with hardly any rocks in the way.
“You kinda fly down that thing,” he said.
Joe’s Ridge
Everyone we spoke to mentioned Joe’s, so we couldn’t leave this one out. The nearly 1.5-mile trail has jumps, rollers, technical areas and ridge riding sections that give bikers a thrilling trip with some great views. Brown said the intermediate trail takes riders pretty high up a sand dune, but the nature of the landscape means it isn’t too dangerous.
“It’s visually terrifying,” he said. “but if you fall you land on soft sand.”
PBR
Or “Pumps, Bumps and Rollers,” as Sperle said the nearly 2-mile trail is officially named. He said the intermediate trail was thoughtfully built and engineered to incorporate fun features like jumps while being rideable for newer riders like his young nieces and nephews.
“It’s just a really fun little trail,” he said of the popular descent.
Zippity Do Da
This 2.5-mile black diamond is another trail nearly everyone recommended.
“It’s got such a fun flow, and especially at sunset it’s just gorgeous,” Cooper said of the run, which includes some pretty steep descents.
Other Rides
Sperle said there’s a few more popular riding areas in the Grand Valley, especially for more intermediate and advanced riders. While nearby Palisade is home to the 32-mile Palisade Plunge, which is only recommended for the strongest of riders, the up-and-coming area boasts a few more beautiful trails as well. Sperle suggested intermediate and expert riders check out the Palisade Rim, which can be connected to a lower segment of the plunge for a longer ride.
Rabbit Valley is another trail system near the Utah border which boasts longer 15 to 20-mile rides and stunning views, but Sperle noted it is also open to motorized vehicles and, as such, the intermediate trails can get more sandy and torn-up.