The Ridgway Farmers Market will be opening for the 2021 season on May 28. Located in beautiful Hartwell Park, the market is held every Friday until Oct. 8 from 10 a.m. — 3 p.m.. The market will feature local fruits, vegetables, flowers, meats, dairy, eggs, and a diverse collection of artisan crafts, body care items and specialty food products.

“This year’s market is going to be larger with more variety than ever before," Market manager Melissa Newell said. "There will be many familiar favorite vendors present, but also a wide selection of new faces including a mushroom grower, a local tempeh producer, a lavender farm, a kombucha producer, and so much more." In addition to the 65 seasonal vendors that will be present, the market will include a rotating list of weekly vendors so there will always be something new and interesting for locals and visitors alike. Newell adds, “We are a producer-only market meaning that everything sold at our market is hand-crafted or grown by the person selling the product. Each interaction between the shopper and producer is a unique opportunity to cultivate a relationship and grow community.”

To learn more about the market and to see a full list of this season’s vendors, please visit: www.ridgwayfarmersmarket.com.

Tags

Load comments