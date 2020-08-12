Ridgway Marshal's Office searches for SUV after several reports of suspicious encounters

The Ridgway Marshal’s Office has several reports from women of a vehicle whose driver behaved oddly. What it does not have at this time is a confirmed abduction attempt, Marshal Shane Schmalz said, addressing information circulating on social media.
Schmalz said that on Aug. 8, a 14-year-old girl passed by a maroon colored, older sport utility vehicle that was parked on the side of the alley. As she passed, the driver turned the vehicle’s wheels out, revved the motor and stuck his arm out of the window.
The man’s arm was never closer to her than 6 or 8 feet, Schmalz said, and the driver then drove away. The teen ran back to her home.
“Somehow, that got translated to Facebook that it was an attempted abduction, with her being dragged into the car and escaping, which wasn’t the case,” Schmalz said.
“It was suspicious, and we’ve had a couple other calls from females who have reported a similar vehicle.”
The next day, two more incidents involving a similar vehicle were reported.
According to those reports, one woman was out for a run near County Road 5 and Golden Eagle Trail, when she spotted a man in a maroon SUV, who appeared to be recording her with his phone. As she approached, the driver put down his phone and drove off; she was able to supply a license plate number.
The second report from Sunday was of an SUV apparently following a female driver around Ridgway late at night.
On Monday, a woman returning to her car from run on County Road 14 reported a maroon SUV had pulled up behind her parked vehicle and blocked it in. As she made her way to her car, the SUV’s male driver put his elbow out the window and stared at her.
She opted to get into her car through the passenger’s side. According to the marshal’s report, the man remained in his vehicle and stared at her for several more minutes before leaving.
The gear and clutter she spotted in the vehicle made her think the driver was perhaps camping.
The woman believed the SUV had either Arizona or New Mexico plates; it also had gas and water cans on the back.
Schmalz said another of the women reporting encounters thought the license plate was from Colorado.
The driver was described as being about 6 feet tall, possibly heavyset, with sandy blond hair and a beard.
Although the reports do not describe actual abduction attempts, Ridgway and Ouray County authorities are working to find the vehicle, Schmalz said.
Anyone with information about the vehicle, its driver — or who experienced an encounter with it — should call the marshal’s office at 970-626-5196 or regional dispatch at 970-249-9110.
“It’s very concerning when we have incidents like this,” Schmalz said. “That’s why we work so hard to make sure we at least try to figure out what went on and make sure there isn’t a continued threat in the communities we serve.
“We think they’re isolated incidents and we don’t think this is a continued risk to public safety.”
