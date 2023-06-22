Ridgway RiverFest will return as waters rush

The 15th annual Ridgway RiverFest will be held this weekend complete with races, prizes, beer, a rubber ducky hunt and river flows twice as heavy as the section of the Uncompahgre River that flows through Rollans Park saw last year.
The waters are as high as they’ve been in four years, and Tanya Ishikawa, executive director of the Uncompahgre Watershed Partnership, which puts on the event, said this will make races faster and could draw a bigger crowd for the organization’s biggest yearly fundraiser.
Ishikawa said the free event serves as both a fundraiser and a tool to educate the public about the watershed and the Partnership, which focuses on protecting the upper Uncompahgre River Watershed through efforts like advocating for and planning restoration projects, education and water quality monitoring.
“It's a great opportunity for us to celebrate the watershed,” Ishikawa said.
While the event is free to guests and race participants, who register the day of, last year it raised around $13,000 in net profit for the partnership, and Ishikawa said it can draw between 300 and 500 guests on any given year.
The festival kicks off at noon Saturday with silent auction bidding, food and beverage vendors and educational booths available to the public, while river races start at 1 p.m.
Martin’s Tacos, Blue Ribbon BBQ and Snowbirds Craft Shaved Ice will all roll their food trucks by the event, while Colorado Boy beer and margaritas mixed by El Agave Azul restaurant will also be for sale.
Live music will also be played throughout the event, which ends at 5 p.m., by Celtic newgrass band The Last Spike and jazz saxophonist Yasuo Ishikawa.
River races for hard shell crafts, inflatables and paddle boards will run most of the afternoon, though Ishikawa said a fourth category, inner tubes, will likely be nixed this year due to safety concerns. Registration is $20 for one race, $30 for two and $5 for each additional boat member.
This year especially, Ishikawa emphasized the importance of safety, and every participant will be required to wear a life jacket, helmet and appropriate footwear. She noted recreators who venture further down the river this time of season should keep the same precautions, and be aware that banks may have changed and eroded due to heavy flows.
The main event, the Junk of the Unc race in which participants paddle crafts made of recycled materials down the river, will start at 2:30 p.m.— and Ishikawa hopes to see as many people participate in the silly race as possible. Last year, the winning team crafted a boat entirely out of saved Oat Milk cartons, while other participants fashioned rafters out of water jugs and an old trash can.
The winner of this event will earn a guided tour of the Ouray or Telluride via ferrata for four provided by Mountain Trip guide service.
Ishikawa said with river flows so high this year, she hasn’t seen as many people playing or lounging in the river at Rollans Park, which is northeast of the bridge on Highway 62 in Ridgway. But, she thinks it’s a great year for boaters and other recreators, as the high flows cover annoying rocks and promise a faster float down to Ridgway Reservoir.
However, they will also change one more event, as the traditional rubber ducky race will be replaced with a duck hunt this year, which was well-received by the kiddos back in the last high water year of 2019.
