Ridgway RiverFest will return as waters rush

The winners of last year's Junk of the Unc race at Ridgway RiverFest paddled down the Uncompahgre in a raft made of oat milk cartons. (Courtesy Photo-Uncompahgre Watershed Partnership)

The 15th annual Ridgway RiverFest will be held this weekend complete with races, prizes, beer, a rubber ducky hunt and river flows twice as heavy as the section of the Uncompahgre River that flows through Rollans Park saw last year.

The waters are as high as they’ve been in four years, and Tanya Ishikawa, executive director of the Uncompahgre Watershed Partnership, which puts on the event, said this will make races faster and could draw a bigger crowd for the organization’s biggest yearly fundraiser.



