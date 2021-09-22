The Ridgway Western Heritage Society is saddling up as it prepares for its second annual Old West Fest this weekend to celebrate three major prongs of the county’s history.
The society’s mission is to keep the town’s heritage alive and kicking. Rich with history, it was founded as a railroad town and grew through ranching.
Most notable, though, is when famous film director Henry Hathaway brought the True Grit cast and crew to Ridgway and Ouray County in the late summer of 1968.
Film legend John Wayne went from jumping horses that year to accepting his first and only Academy Award for “True Grit,” spurring 50 years of recognition through the historical county.
The Ridgway Western Heritage Society (RWHS) pioneered its first Old West Fest in 2019, established in celebration of the 1969 films’ 50th anniversary.
The anniversary of the film was too important for the RWHS to let slip away, said Ed Bovy.
Bovy is treasurer for the society’s board, who has been working on the festival since January. The pandemic forced the board to cancel the event last year and now it’s coming back bigger than before.
“The West Fest is designed around those three themes [ranching, film and railroad history] and we tried to include something from all three as part of our program package,” said Bovy.
Ridgway attracts several John Wayne fans internationally, who visit the county to partake in walking tours through some of the film’s locations.
The society’s 2019 kickoff festival featured Debbie Campbell, “True Grit” co-star Glen Campbell’s granddaughter.
“It being the 50th anniversary of True Grit [and] with Glen Campbell having co-starred, she really wanted to be a part of this kind of a celebration. It was kind of a one timer 50th anniversary and you just can't miss that one, so she brought a five-member band with her and that was the featured concert,” said Bovy.
This year, the RWHS wanted to hone its focus on Colorado musicians for the Saturday night concert, landing the voice of national award-winning singer Carin Mari. In addition to being a guitarist and songwriter, the musician has won a plethora of awards in country music.
This year’s festival will also comprise two movie showings, eight presentations and workshops, a 90-minute Wild West horse show by the 1st Colorado Top Hands, horse-drawn wagon rides and mini horses, Western karaoke, a Western heroes and villains look-alike contest with a $100 prize and a Sunday church service with a western twist.
Festival-goers will be able to tour two locations used during filming for “True Grit:” the restored courtroom at the Ouray County Courthouse and Mattie's ranch west of town.
One of the educational presentations included in ticket purchases is a look back at the 1918 Spanish Influenza, a health scare that mirrors the current pandemic.
Bovy recalled how Ridgway’s history in railroads and mining leans as far back as World War II. With mining entering the industrial scene just after the second world war, railroads became less of a demand, including Ridgway’s Denver Rio Grande Southern. Railroads began contracting outwards and ripping up their tracks as people began driving their own vehicles.
“There were a couple of really creative fellows here that worked for the railroad and they came up with the idea that they could take automobile and truck engines and mount them on bus chassis,” Bovy said.
The innovation led to a new form of transportation, considered to be a self-propelled motorcar, that allowed the railroad to cut operating costs and keep the line running for a few more years.
Six of these one-man operated engines were made, providing shipment for hauling mail and supplies to ranches or other locations, where they still run in Telluride today. Bovy said one of the motorcars is being shipped into Ridgway for the festival weekend where attendees will be able to hop on for rides.
Attendees can also tour the room at the Ouray County Courthouse, considered historically important due to the scene filmed in “True Grit.” Bovy said the courthouse wasn’t open for tours during the 50th anniversary festival celebration because it wasn’t yet up to code. Nearly $1 million was spent renovating the entire building and now, the courthouse can safely open its doors for a special tour focused on western frontier justice this weekend.
Bovy hopes that the festival will bring attention to John Wayne’s “Sons of Katie Elder,” which was also filmed in Ridgway and will be one of the weekend’s featured movies.
“It's one of the lesser known of Wayne’s movies and we're going to have a historian give a talk about the real Marlow brothers just prior to the movie,” said Bovy. “It's not often you get [a movie] that's based on real life right in your hometown.”
The festival’s full schedule can be found at https://bit.ly/3zuO7qw. Tickets can be purchased online at https://bit.ly/3nUkxIU and are $25 for adults, $5 for children 12 and under. Tickets purchased at the door are $30 for adults and $5 for children. Passes include access to all festival events; no individual events tickets will be sold.
