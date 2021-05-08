By Staff brief
The Ouray County Arts Association is pleased to announce that they have selected Maisy Gardiner of Ridgway, Colorado as their 2021 recipient of the Wayne Mayfield Memorial Scholarship in the amount of $1000.
Maisy is a 2021 graduating senior at Ridgway High School. She has been accepted into the Fine Arts/Graphic Design program in the College of Arts and Sciences for the fall term at the University of Colorado Boulder.
In the early 1980’s Ouray County Arts Association was under leadership which included two artists, Wayne Mayfield and Bill Tipton.
They wanted local students to have the opportunity to participate in art workshops offered during the summer and came up with the idea of providing scholarships to a few deserving students who couldn’t afford to attend.
When the summer workshops were no longer offered, the scholarship was switched to graduating seniors in Ouray County planning on majoring in fine arts.
The scholarship was renamed the Wayne Mayfield Memorial Scholarship after Wayne died in 2010. The 2010 50th anniversary Artists’ Alpine Holiday Show was dedicated to Wayne for all his hard work and support of OCAA.
Wayne served on the OCAA board for many years and provided both professional and financial support for a long time.
