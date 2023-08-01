It was a wild ride — with swelling attendance and a record-setting livestock auction — but the Montrose Country Fair and Rodeo wrapped up over the weekend, leaving spectators and participants with enough good times and Western-tinged memories to last until the annual event rolls around again next summer.
"It went really well," reflected Chad Dunlap, president of the Montrose County Fair Board.
One metric Dunlap turned to in assessing the success of this year's event was the number of people who attended. For the week's main two events — Friday's bull riding and Saturday's rodeo — extra sets of bleachers were added to accommodate more people.
"We added a few hundred seats for each of these events," Dunlap said, noting that the decision was made based on crowd demands of previous years. "The past couple of years, we've had to turn people away."
Dunlap said that other events at the fair — from art exhibitions to livestock competitions — also saw more participants than in previous years.
"4-H entries were up pretty much across the board," he said.
The end-of-week livestock auction — during which buyers bid on the animals that have been competing during the week — was also well attended. And spectacularly, 17-year-old Karlee Brack's steer brought in $15,500 — an auction record for Montrose's fair.
"It was a great showing," Dunlap said. "It's always heartwarming to see them fill those seats and put some money in those kids pockets, because they work so hard."
And, of course, the ever-popular mutton bustin' events — in which young contestants see how long they can stay on a sheep — were a highlight as usual. On determined kid in particular, laughed Dunlap, was definitely in it to win it.
"We actually had to ask him to get off," he laughed. "He could have stayed on as long as he wanted to."
