The “ring leader” in a major methamphetamine and heroin-trafficking scheme will spend 14 years in prison for conspiracy to distribute drugs and commit money laundering.
Omar Briceno-Quijano — who the government said had celebrated his exploits in song — was indicted in late 2019, along with several others who were accused of trafficking drugs in Montrose and throughout the Western Slope.
The 7th Judicial District Drug Task Force, Drug Enforcement Administration and 7th Judicial District Attorney’s Office had Briceno-Quijano and the others under their microscope as part of a long-running investigation into the drug supply in the Montrose area. As well, the IRS Criminal Investigation Division, Montrose Police Department, Montrose County Sheriff’s Office and U.S. Marshals Service investigated.
“This investigation, prosecution and conviction highlights our local task force efforts and fantastic partnership with the DEA, U.S. Attorney’s Office and other federal partners,” Montrose Police Chief Blaine Hall said on Friday, July 15, when the USAO announced Briceno-Quijano’s sentence.
The police department and Montrose County Sheriff’s Office contribute officers to work as agents for the local drug task force. Since 2018, the DEA has maintained a post of duty in Montrose; the agency and the local task force often work together on investigations.
“This was a long, detailed and intense investigation and highlights the serious, high-level organized criminal drug organizations that exist in our community,” Hall said. “However, the 7th Judicial Drug Task Force and DEA partnership is paying off and helping keep our community safe. I commend the efforts and hard work of everyone involved, as this convictions sends a strong message to those in our community who intend to do it harm.”
Between Jan. 1, 2019, and Dec. 18, 2019, Briceno-Quijano sent narcotics from Mexico to the Western Slope, including Montrose.
Once the drugs were in the United States, Briceno-Quijano took phone calls from buyers and used couriers to deliver drugs to them, the USAO said. He received payment through electronic wire transfers from between Colorado and Mexico.
Briceno-Quijano would also receive money hand-delivered by a conspirator, according to federal court documents.
The documents also say investigators discovered Briceno-Quijano had commissioned a “narco corrido” — a song that celebrates the successes of drug traffickers. The song, titled “El de la Super Duty,” and an online video featuring it showed Briceno-Quijano driving a truck. As translated in the document, the song states Briceno-Quijano began delivering “freight” from Phoenix to Colorado, as well as Utah.
“I am well protected by some people and also by a forty, which is the one that protects me. That Beretta never fails, neither do my people,” the lyrics as presented read.
Investigators consulted with an expert on “Mexican narco culture,” who explained the song sounded like a personal narco corrido — Briceno-Quijano would have sat down with a writer to develop the lyrics. Investigators also determined the details in the song matched up with significant parts of Briceno-Quijano’s life.
“This defendant was a ring leader in a major drug trafficking operation, impacting a small community in Colorado,” U.S. Attorney Cole Finnegan said, in the USAO’s Friday announcement of the sentence.
“This was a lengthy prosecution that involved 13 defendants. This significant sentence demonstrates our commitment to work with our law enforcement partners to keep offenders from dealing drugs on our streets.”
The prosecution, handled by Assistant U.S. Attorneys Alexander Duncan and Zachary Phillips, is the result of an Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Force investigation, which targets high-level trafficking, money laundering, gangs and transnational criminal organizations.
Duncan and Phillips said in a court brief in support of a higher-level sentence that Briceno-Quijano was a trafficking leader because he oversaw others in the scheme, plus he had stipulated that he exported drugs from Mexico to the Western Slope, used couriers, and received electronic fund transfers.
The prosecutors disagreed with Briceno-Quijano’s assertions that he should be eligible for a “safety valve” reduction that would have allowed a judge to potentially sentence him to less than the minimum of 10 years. He did not fit the necessary factors, they said, because he helped lead the operations.
Further, the USAO said, Briceno-Quijano was not fully truthful as to the scope of his involvement, instead saying he was forced into the drug trade to pay off a friend’s debt and acted out of fear.
“His actions belie what he is telling the court,” the prosecutors wrote. “He admits he was a source of supply while he was living in Mexico and received money from drug proceeds. He commissioned a narco corrido. If he were truly forced into working for (alleged trafficker), it is highly unlikely that he would commission a song glorifying the lifestyle.”
Further, Briceno-Quijano returned to Mexico and lived in the Sinaloa state, despite purported fears over lawlessness in Mexico.
Duncan and Phillips argued for the sentence that U.S. District Judge Christine Arguello ultimately imposed: 14 years.
Briceno-Quijano’s sentence is the latest in a series of pleas and/or sentences in the case.
Indicted with him in 2019 were Ofelia Lopez; Romeo Lujan; Luis Alberto Ibarra-Tadeo; Jonte LeFlore; Dustin Debarris; Steven Keith Jones; Frank Arroyo; Amanda Sumpter; Nicole Wickman; Angelina Maestas, Naomi Vaughn and Joseph Davis.
In 2021, seven more individuals were indicted on allegations arising from the same drug and money-laundering scheme: Rafael Jaramillo-Hernandez, Margarita Cruz-Gomez, Carlos Quijana-Ruiz and Carlos Beltran-Gonzalez, of Montrose; Daniel Gastelo-Ochoa, Catyria Lopez-Gomez and Dalilah Suarez-Lopez.
According to U.S. District Court records:
Ofelia Lopez pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute drugs and conspiracy to commit wire fraud. Sentencing is set for Jan. 5, 2023.
Lujan was sentenced to 6.25 years in prison for conspiracy to distribute drugs. LeFlore received five years and 10 months in prison for conspiracy to distribute drugs. Debarris also pleaded guilty to drug conspiracy and was sentenced to more than eight years in prison.
Jones pleaded guilty to intent to distribute drugs and was sentenced last year to two months in prison. he received five years, concurrent, for his plea to knowingly using and carrying a firearm in furtherance of drug trafficking.
Arroyo received 8.3 years for drug distribution.
Ibarra-Tadeo pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute drugs and conspiracy to commit wire fraud. He is to be sentenced March 9, 2023.
Maestas was sentenced to 13 years in prison for drug distribution and witness tampering. Davis was sentenced to 12.5 years in prison for conspiracy to distribute drugs. Vaughn received seven years for conspiracy to distribute drugs.
Beltran-Gonzalez was sentenced to three years of probation after pleading guilty to conspiracy to commit money laundering.
According to court records, Sumpter, Wickman, Gastelo-Ochoa, Quijuan-Ruiz, Jaramillo-Hernandez, Lopez-Gomez, Cruz-Gomez and Suarez-Lopez are set for trial starting Jan. 30, 2023.