A map shows the road closure along Rio Grande Avenue scheduled for next week. 

Beginning Monday, August 10, contractors working for the Montrose Recreation District will be closing Rio Grande Avenue between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. for construction. The closure will be in place Tuesday, August 11, with the roadway scheduled to reopen Wednesday, August 12.

Rio Grande Avenue will be closed to all through traffic at Riverbottom Drive for the duration of the construction. A detour will be set up around the closure area.

Soft-closure barricades will be installed at Colorado Avenue and Townsend Avenue at the intersection of East Oak Grove Road, notifying drivers that Rio Grande Avenue will be closed to through traffic. Access to Apollo Road will remain open to traffic from the north.

The City of Montrose asks motorists and pedestrians to exercise caution throughout the work area and to respect all coned-off areas.

Visit www.MoveMo.Co for more information and routine project updates. Questions can be directed to city engineer Scott Murphy at 970-901-1792.

