Earth Week is in full swing in Montrose as the city prepares for a community river cleanup day on Sunday.
The city is hosting the cleanup day in honor of its “Restore our Earth” theme for this week. Community members are invited to join in a walk along the river and help pick up trash or debris along the way.
Montrose’s Ed’s Fly Shop organized the official cleanup event along the Uncompahgre River from the West Main Trailhead to Mayfly Outdoors starting at 1 p.m. on Sunday.
“For us, we plan to clean the section of river, but it’s pretty clean right now,” said Michelle Bangert of Ed’s Fly Shop.
“We will be looking for more help down the road, though.”
The section of land was recently seeded, so while it may not have a large need for a cleanup right now, Bangert said that the south side of town does need the help.
The Uncompahgre River just celebrated the first phase in the improvement project, kicking off Earth Week with a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Thursday April 22.
The section of river off of the North Ninth trailhead near Mayfly used to be a gravel mining area and experienced a lot of debris.
The improvements helped provide a natural alignment for the river that would protect the ecosystem and the trail near the area.
For avid kayaker Melanie Rees, the river improvements and the cleanup projects are a big step forward for Montrose and she’s excited to help be a part of the process.
“I love the river,” said Rees. “I’ve never organized a river cleanup before, but I have organized other public lands projects. The first thing I read about a successful river cleanup is that there needs to be a lot of trash.”
With this in mind, Rees is organizing a river cleanup on May 15, Colorado Public Lands Day. Ed’s Fly Shop will be one of the project sponsors.
“People need to be able to do something when they show up instead of standing around wondering what they can do,” Rees said.
The south side of town will encompass an area from Otter Road (south of Target) through to where Oak Road merges with Rio Grande. Rees and Bangert hope to establish an “adopt-a” program for the large section, but first want help with an initial cleaning.
Aside from old trash, the area of land has tires, barbed wire and trails in need of cleaning.
“There’s too much right now for anyone to want to adopt in its current state,” said Bangert of the river area. “We’ll need to do some cleaning first.”
While Sunday and May 15 are official cleanup days, Ed’s Fly Shop and Rees will be organizing a number of opportunities for cleaning.
Cassie Knust is a staff writer for the Montrose Daily Press.
