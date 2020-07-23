River district seeks mill levy increase as effects of Gallagher Amendment dry up funds to fight for Western Slope Water

The Colorado River District needs funding to help protect Western Slope water, its board said, in approving a ballot question that seeks a mill levy.
If voters in the district’s 15-county region — which includes parts of Montrose County, as well as Delta, Ouray, Gunnison and Hinsdale counties — give it their blessing, the mill levy will increase by $1.90 per year, per $100,000 of assessed residential value.
The river district is grappling with the effects of the Gallagher Amendment to the Colorado Constitution, a provision of which reduces residential tax assessment rates when there is an increase in the overall assessed residential value.
“They want to be able to maintain what we are doing,” House District 58 Rep. Marc Catlin, a board member representing Montrose County, said.
“With Gallagher, every time property value goes up, the mill levy goes down. Their (district) revenue has been getting cut. We’re trying to do more with less and pretty soon, they’re going to run out.”
The ballot measure would allow the Colorado River Water District to raise its mill levy by 0.248 mills, increasing the total mill levy from 0.252 to 0.5 mills.
It would eliminate spending and revenue caps now in place through the Taxpayer Bill of Rights, but not the tax-rate cap, allowing the district to keep and spend state and local grant funds, plus revenue generated from increased valuations that exceed the TABOR revenue cap, according to the fiscal implementation plan adopted along with the ballot measure resolution.
The annual mill levy would be capped at 0.5 mills. Passage will “not eliminate the potential adverse implications to the district revenue stream posed by the Gallagher Amendment,” the fiscal implementation plan states.
That means if the state does not resolve the issues posed by the dropping residential assessment rate, the water district’s entire revenue stream would be affected.
In all, it is anticipated raising the mill levy will generate close to $5 million in 2021.
The bulk of the money — $4.2 million — is to be applied to partnerships with water users and communities on priority projects; the remainder will be applied to the deficit caused by the cumulative impact of Gallagher, the decline of severance tax revenue and TABOR limitations.
The district stated in its implementation plan that the money would not be used to create new staff positions, but would be used to help funding existing positions and business expenses.
The money is to be used to help keep water on the Western Slope for farmers, ranchers, drinking water, fish, wildlife and water-based recreation.
Per the ballot measure, the district cannot use the additional money to pay people to fallow irrigated agriculture lands.
The river district looked at priorities set by basin roundtable meetings to determine categories for partnerships. These are: productive agriculture projects; infrastructure projects; healthy rivers projects; watershed health and water quality projects, and conservation and efficiency projects.
The district is not able to at this time commit funds to specific projects, but listed basin roundtable-endorsed projects for the Gunnison, Colorado and Yampa/White/Green basins as “representative” of the sorts of projects that could come into play, if the ballot measure is approved.
In the Gunnison Basin, representative projects include the Uncompahgre Valley Water Users Association’s Westside valley infrastructure improvements on the lower Uncompahgre River.
This project would modernize and improve off- and on-farm water diversion, delivery and application infrastructure to help ag and improve river flows, according to the river district’s description.
Another representative project described for the Gunnison Basin is the rehabilitation of Paonia Reservoir and the Fire Mountain Canal to control sediment and build integrated telemetry measurements.
“The river district is a small organization standing between two giants: downriver and the Eastern Slope,” Catlin said.
“In order for us to be competitive, we’re probably going to have to do some things. There’s a lot of pressure on this side of the mountain for the water we’ve got right now. Their (district) job is to protect it.”
Catlin said the river district is “the tip of the spear” in the battle to protect Colorado River water, which is seeing increasing demands during a time of drought.
Although metro areas have a right to their transmountain diversions of the water, they need to do more in managing what they receive, instead of seeking more water, he said.
“There are more and more demands on Colorado River water, and if this summer hangs true, Lake Powell will go down and more people will be worried,” Catlin said.
“Our side of the mountain is water — drinking water, agriculture, tourism, recreation and environmental work is all water-driven. Those straws that take water over the top of the mountain (in a transmountain diversion) make it harder on watersheds.”
