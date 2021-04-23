The City of Montrose marked the completion of its Uncompahgre River Improvement project Thursday afternoon, at the North Ninth Street trailhead, just steps away from the improved river channel and Mayfly Outdoors.
With a click of the scissors, Mayor Doug Glaspell cut a ceremonial ribbon, a fitting kickoff for the city’s Earth Week events.
The river improvements are an ecological project geared towards a couple of different goals.
The Montrose Urban Renewal Authority (MURA) is working to secure the ecological and fish habitat for the river.
“We want to make good fisheries for our residents to use and enjoy,” said City Engineer Scott Murphy.
Murphy said the trail complements the river, so the city wants to help provide access for residents who want to fish in the area.
The area used to have an unnatural alignment due to a high amount of mining activity in the river, as well as waste dumping.
“We’ve been out of balance here for a long time, so this is a restorative effort for the natural geometry that nature would eventually produce on its own,” said Murphy.
“We just helped lock it in early.”
The improvements aimed to help restore flood banks, which act as a natural source of catchment for flood water versus the use of unnatural containment alternatives.
Bank stabilization has helped keep the river within natural confines to protect the trail and Colorado Outdoors.
Colorado Outdoors owner David Dragoo explained that the river area used to be an old gravel mining area.
“The bank had become unstable and was eroding into the property,” said Dragoo. “If we realign the river hydraulically to what it’s supposed to be, it channelizes it so it doesn’t want to move every year.”
Because the Uncompahgre is a “working” river, it experiences large changes between early and high seasons. The improvements ensure the erosion control is channelized in as natural a way as possible for the ecosystem.
Dragoo sees Earth Week as an opportunity for the community to connect more with the outdoors.
“As an outdoor business, we want folks in Montrose to know that if they buy a fishing or hunting license, they are conservationists. They are participants,” Dragoo said.
“One of our greatest assets is our public lands, and contributing to them and preserving them is super important.”
