Hopes to start construction on an estimated $1.5 million restoration project of approximately 3,400 feet of Uncompahgre River — situated near the Colorado Outdoors development north of downtown Montrose — will be delayed a year after contention between contracting companies led the recommended contractors to drop the job.
The project, as of March, was scheduled to begin construction in November of this year but now won’t begin until at least fall 2020, according to City Engineer Scott Murphy.
The Montrose Urban Renewal Authority board, along with city councilors and city staff, met Monday to discuss solutions. It was decided that staff will put the project out for bids once again.
On Aug. 12, the MURA board was set to vote to award the contract for the first phase of the project to Tezak Heavy Equipment out of Cañon City and Ecological Resource Consultants — a Front-Range contractor — as a team to design and build the project, at the recommendation of city staff.
Local contractors Haynes Excavation and Stonefly Earthworks were given the second best request for proposals score, based on a list of criteria including experience with ecological river restoration projects, proposed methodology, equipment considerations, schedule, utilization of local resources and more.
The Haynes-Stonefly team protested the city’s recommendation to hire Tezak and ERC.
Because of the protest, the MURA board decided against awarding the contract to Tezak.
“Really, (the board) were kind of looking for more information,” Murphy told the Montrose Daily Press Monday.
Amid the contention between the local contractors and the recommended contractors, the city-recommended team decided to drop itself from the project.
The original agenda for Monday’s meeting included an item to award the contract, the same as the Aug. 12 agenda, but by the time the MURA board met, the recommended contractors had dropped themselves from consideration, citing the contention and claims made by the Haynes-Stonefly team that there was an improper familial relationship between Tezak and ERC.
Tezak and ERC, according to the city, maintained there is no such relationship. The two companies have constructed more than 60 water restoration projects together, according to the city.
The Montrose Daily Press wasn’t able to reach Haynes and Stonefly following the meeting, but city documents say the two contractors accused the city of writing project plans specifically to discriminate against the Stonefly team, citing a disagreement over rock quality and specific gravity as it’s related to that portion of the river.
The city also says the Haynes-Stonefly team, which constructed the Montrose Water Sports Park in 2015, projected the costs to come in at $1.6 million, higher than the $1.5 million budget, while Tezak and ERC came in with a bid under budget.
The city will now rebid the project in hopes that a construction crew can work on the river next winter — the only season such a project can take place, given how a river shifts and changes when spring and summer runoff takes place, according to City Manager Bill Bell, given how a river shifts and changes when spring and summer runoff takes place.
The river restoration project will reestablish a resilient channel, connect the river to its floodplain, create a stable riparian zone, improve fish and other aquatic habitats, stabilize the riverbanks, and provide river access to the public, according to the city.
MURA was granted $400,000 for the project in January by the Colorado Water Conservation Board to go toward the river restoration. The City of Montrose agreed to give a $1.1 million tax-increment financing loan to MURA to fund the rest of the project.
Justin Tubbs is the managing editor of the Montrose Daily Press.
