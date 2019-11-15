River Valley clinics work to maintain care-access as uninsured patient numbers climb

The Medicaid population served by River Valley Family Health Centers is decreasing — meaning less by way of reimbursements for the federally qualified health center — while, at the same time, its uninsured patient population is increasing.
“That’s a negative trend for River Valley and our community,” CEO Jeremy Carroll said Thursday. “Our uninsured population last year was around 23 percent. This year, it is 27 percent.”
The percentage change is the same for the clinic’s Medicaid population, only in the opposite direction. “We’ve dropped about 4 percent on our Medicaid population,” Carroll said. Medicaid reimbursements are higher than what many uninsured patients are charged on the centers’ sliding-scale fee system.
“We track those numbers very carefully. It doesn’t mean anything has changed, it is just something we have to pay very close attention to,” he added.
River Valley serves all, regardless the type of insurance carried, as well as uninsured patients. Only 11 percent of its patients are at income levels above 200 percent of the federal poverty line, Carroll told officials during a Wednesday Montrose Regional Council of Governments meeting at River Valley’s new Montrose location.
River Valley, which has locations in Olathe, Delta and Montrose, now only receives about 18 percent of its operations budget from federal grants, Carroll said; when it opened in 2012, the percentage was 70 percent. (There are other grants for capital projects.)
The amount of grant funding won’t necessarily increase with patient numbers, Carroll said in response to questions Wednesday.
Serving an increasing number of uninsured patients is a hit to the clinic’s bottom line, but River Valley will keep serving them, he also said.
The clinics in Montrose, Olathe and Delta provide primary care, as well as mental health and dental services, through River Valley’s integrated care model — focused on “the whole person,” as Carroll described it — but if an uninsured patient needs a specialist, that poses another difficulty.
“That’s one of our biggest challenges, is getting specialty care,” Carroll said. He said often, the only place an uninsured patient can obtain specialty care is in Denver, which adds a transportation burden to the equation.
“If you’re uninsured, having access is very difficult. We’re one of the only places in town that will serve them,” Carroll said.
River Valley’s federal grants are secure through the end of its fiscal year, in May 2020, but Carroll is eyeing with concern the possibility of a government shutdown next week.
“It definitely creates an uneasy feeling. I’m very confident they will pass a budget, but it still keeps you up at night a little bit. How are we going to overcome that if (funding) goes away?” he said.
Carroll recently traveled to Washington, D.C., to impress on lawmakers representing Colorado the importance of federal health centers like River Valley.
“It’s really hard to plan longterm. We are encouraging the House and Senate to pass at least a four-, if not a five-year, extension to our funding,” he said.
The health center’s main mission is to provide access to quality, integrated health care, Carroll told officials at the regional council Wednesday,
“Access is a huge word. We want to make sure our patients can see us when it’s convenient for them and right now, I can tell you we’re struggling,” he said.
Cost is not the only barrier to care for River Valley patients. Social factors, from transportation to housing and food, play big roles.
Based on the health screenings of 2,000 patients, River Valley found 30 percent who weren’t sure where their next meal was coming from. The clinic secured grant funding to help patients buy food, and is seeking more of such funding.
“We focus obviously on nutritious food and try to educate patients on how to eat healthy on a small budget,” Carroll said.
The clinic’s health navigators have assisted patients in this regard, to the point of helping them shop for groceries.
“There are a lot of barriers to care in our community right now,” Carroll said, referring to needs assessments conducted. “We see transportation as a continued barrier, especially during winter months and in the North Fork.”
River Valley partners with All Points Transit to clear some of those barriers, which Carroll said is of great help.
“Other barriers are around housing and homelessness. We have seen a significant increase in the homeless patients we serve. That’s a concern for the community. That’s a concern for their health,” he said.
People who lack housing may lack overall stability in their lives, but on a practical level when it comes to health, they may have no means of storing medication that requires refrigeration — and may lack the ability to pay for the meds throughout the course of recommended treatment, Carroll said, by way of example.
River Valley’s new Montrose site has the clinic’s first-ever pharmacy, which also has a drive-up option. The onsite pharmacy is open to all people with a prescription to fill, regardless whether they are a patient — and, Carroll said, it’s less expensive than other pharmacies.
“We’re still waiting on some contracts for insurance payers, but we are contracted with Medicaid. Patients absolutely love it. It’s very convenient,” he said.
It also soon will be possible for primary care providers to have medications tailored to patients for certain conditions — River Valley is adding a compounding pharmacy component, which is expected to come online in December.
“We’re very excited to get that up. That will be a great benefit to the community,” said Carroll.
In the future, River Valley anticipates being able to offer mail-order prescriptions, which would particularly help patients in Delta County, he also said.
Integrated care and progress
River Valley is bringing more care providers on board, after recruitment efforts that began in February. Although it was extremely difficult to compete with urban areas for qualified providers, River Valley has been able to hire four. One began working last month in the Montrose clinic, where another is arriving in December. Two more are coming in January, one to work in Montrose, and one who will divide time between Olathe and Delta locations.
Two of the new providers are bilingual, which is beneficial for a health center where 42 percent of patients communicate more comfortably in Spanish.
As part of its federal requirements, River Valley also participates in a migrant farmworker program. This year, it visited fields for onsite clinic care, serving 146 patients, and also traveled to various farms, Carroll told the council of governments.
River Valley delivers care at about 24 percent less than private practice care-cost estimates, Carroll said.
The integrated care model and a focus on preventative treatment work toward reducing costs: It is easier to treat a patient on the front end for a condition than to have an untreated person wind up in an emergency room, or with a serious ailment that costs more to address.
Integrated care brings dental and behavioral health into play, along with what Carroll called “neck to feet” physical care. Providers of all three types of treatment work together in a single “pod” when they see a patient, giving him or her a one-stop shop, so to speak. The challenge is in combining three very different types of work flow in an efficient manner.
“We have a pod design, which forces all (providers) to be in the same area, which forces communication, which allows us to work together as a team,” Carroll said.
“The complexities are around electronic systems and workflow, streamlining those to make them as efficient as possible.”
River Valley seeks continual improvement, he said Wednesday.
“We really want to be a provider of choice, which means people are choosing to come to River Valley,” Carroll said.
Stats
River Valley clinics work to maintain care-access as uninsured patient numbers climb
