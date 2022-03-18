Delta County and North Fork regions are slated for a new health clinic after River Valley Family Health Centers broke ground under sunny, clear blue skies on Tuesday, March 15.
After planting roots in Olathe and Montrose, River Valley is now moving forward with its goals for combining all Delta County services under one roof. The new clinic will be located on Valley View Drive in Delta.
The new 18,000 square foot clinic will house primary care, convenient care, dental care and a pharmacy as the nonprofit continues to grow. The building will include 20 medical exam rooms, four behavioral health rooms, seven dental operatories, five therapy rooms and a drive through pharmacy, CEO Kaye Hotsenpiller reported at the groundbreaking ceremony on Tuesday afternoon.
The nonprofit’s convenient care clinic will also reside in the new building. The additional space will allow the staff to accept walk-in patients.
Hotsenpiller said she is “really excited” to move forward with the project after a year of planning and preparing.
“It feels like we’re finally stepping forward right now; we’re not caught waiting for another price to come in or something like that,” Hotsenpiller said of the project.
The River Valley board began placing bids for contractors last March and selected its project team in June 2021. The CEO hopes to keep the project on schedule, but anticipates challenges will arise amidst supply chain shortages, rising interest rates from banks and items not arriving on time, an issue impacting projects nationwide.
“We want to be a part of this community we love and I think this will be a fabulous, beautiful building for the Delta community to be very proud of,” Hotsenpiller said.
A history
River Valley was established in 2012 as a federally qualified health center in a two-room modular building in Olathe. At the time, the center consisted of two medical providers and one behavioral health provider, according to Hotsenpiller.
In 2015, the center moved to Montrose before expanding into a new clinic in 2019.
Both locations remain open.
River Valley moved to Delta County in 2017 where it continues to cohabitate with the Center for Mental Health, which invited the nonprofit to share the space upon moving to the county.
River Valley’s space at the CMH houses eight exam rooms and three dental chairs, said Hotsenpiller.
The nonprofit opened up a convenient care clinic in a separately leased building in Delta last year, a space the CEO described as “fairly small” and “away from some of the support we want to provide to them [staff].”
“You have all been very patient, very professional and I thank you for your energy and for the service that you provide to our patients,” Hotsenpiller told clinic staff.
Growing
River Valley served 8,116 patients last year, 39% of whom were patients from Delta County, according to the CEO. Patient numbers increased by 17% between 2020-2021 and the nonprofit saw a 20% increase in staff within the same period.
“I think the picture I’m trying to present here is that we are growing,” Hotsenpiller said. “We have grown out of our existing buildings and we’re really looking forward to this new building.”
The new building is expected to triple River Valley’s current capacity in Delta County as they work to meet local needs for “increased access to affordable integrated services.”
Mitchell Gronenthal, executive director of the Delta Area Chamber of Commerce, expressed excitement for the new facility and River Valley’s expansion of medical services.
The new building, he said, will address a need within the community and the CoC looks forward to working alongside River Valley.
“I think it’s awesome. I am super excited that we’re getting another facility here in town,” he said. “We’re growing in our county, and it’s just something that’s needed here in town. So when I heard that they were building a bigger building and moving forward with that, I was just super excited.”
Construction on the new facility begins March 23 and is expected to wrap up in early spring next year.
“We’re out here,” said Hotsenpiller. “We’re not going to open until [next spring], but if you don’t have a primary care provider, let us know. Well get you signed up prior to then.”
River Valley in Delta can be reached at 970-274-8981. The Montrose number is 970-497-3333 and Olathe’s clinic can be reached at 970-323-6141.
Cassie Knust is a staff writer for the Montrose Daily Press.