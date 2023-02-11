River Valley Family Health Center hits growth spurt in 2023 with new clinic and programs

Sketch of the exterior of the new Delta clinic opening May 2023 (Courtesy Photo/River Valley Family Health Center)

River Valley Family Health Center is poised to open its new, expanded clinic in Delta in just a few months. On top of the new clinics it has added to the region over the last five years, the federally qualified health center has also expanded services.

River Valley, with clinics in Montrose, Olathe and Delta, serves historically under-served populations with medical, emotional, behavioral, mental health and dental services. It accepts all insurance, include Medicare and Medicaid.



