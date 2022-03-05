River Valley Family Health Center is more than quadrupling the clinical space it now has to serve people in Delta County.
The federally qualified health center, which has locations in Montrose and Olathe in addition to its current Delta clinic, is set to break ground on a new, 18,000 square-foot facility March 15.
River Valley’s present location in Delta is only 4,000 square feet; it shares a building with the Center for Mental Health’s location there. That’s room for six exam rooms, one behavioral health room and three dental chairs — and that’s not adequate to serve the population, CEO Kaye Hotsenpiller said.
“On the patient side, in our small building, we are not able to grow. We can’t grow anymore with just six exam rooms,” she said Thursday.
“This will allow us to provide more patient appointments and provide more care to people in the community. Our goal by the end of 2023 is that we would have about a 20% increase in patients we’re serving in Delta.”
The new, larger building will have 20 exam rooms, four rooms for behavioral health and seven dental rooms. As is the case at River Valley’s Montrose location, the new Delta site will include a drive-through/in-person pharmacy, although unlike Montrose’s, this will not be a compounding facility where prescription medication can be specifically tailored on site.
“It’s really nice when a patient comes in and gets needs met, but (when one) needs a prescription, to be able to go down the hall and get that script,” Hotsenpiller said.
River Valley also operates a convenient care clinic — functionally similar to an urgent care clinic — in Delta. That clinic will be retained, but will move to the new location at 1250 Valley View Drive.
“It fits nicely. … We will be combining those two buildings into one,” said Hotsenpiller.
The bigger River Valley Delta clinic complements the health center’s overall work in the communities of Delta, Olathe and Montrose.
“It fits with everything else we do. In Olathe, we do primary care. In Montrose, we do dental, primary care, pharmacy and behavioral health. It adds to our continuum of service, but allows us to continue to grow in our community,” the CEO said.
River Valley is taking out a loan to fund the majority of the new construction. Grants will cover furnishings and fixtures. The hope also is to launch a fundraising campaign once there is more information about how much money River Valley would need to seek from donors.
Assisting in the project is the builder, FCI, and Chamberlain Architects, which helped with design.
“To grow in Delta County is fantastic. Our staff works so hard in such a small space and for them to have … enough exam rooms to serve more patients, I’m really just pleased,” Hotsenpiller said.
“They’re very deserving of this and the Delta community is deserving of it.”
The public is invited to the groundbreaking at 1 p.m. March 15.
As a federally qualified health center serving under-served populations, River Valley accepts all forms of insurance, Medicaid, Medicare and uninsured patients. It offers a sliding-fee scale based on income. The center is also an outreach and enrollment site that can help people apply for Medicaid or insurance via Connect for Health.
River Valley in Delta can be reached at 970-274-8981. The Montrose number is 970-497-3333 and Olathe’s clinic can be reached at 970-323-6141.
Katharhynn Heidelberg is the Montrose Daily Press assistant editor and senior writer. Follow her on Twitter, @kathMDP.