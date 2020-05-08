River Valley Family Health Center landed its third round of funds to provide health care to the uninsured, migrant workers and others who struggle to afford needed care.
The clinic, a federally qualified health center (FQ), received about $5.2 million in Service Area Competition money through the Health Resources & Services Administration, equating to more than $1.42 million a year for the three-year funding period.
“The base grant funding really allows us to have our sliding-fee scale for all of the uninsured patients that we have. That is probably the No. 1 most important mission for FQs, is to offer highly discounted services for all of our uninsured patients,” River Valley CEO Jeremy Carroll said Wednesday.
A patient without insurance who is under 100 percent of the federal poverty level might pay $15 for his or her visit to River Valley. The Service Area Competition grant is why the clinic is able to offer that rate. The amount the clinic writes off in charity care each year eats up most of the money it receives through the grant, Carroll said.
The award further provides the clinic with authority to operated a heavily discounted pharmaceuticals program for patients and qualifies it for reimbursement through Medicaid and Medicare.
The next three years of funding also helps cover the clinic’s migrant farm workers’ program, which last year served about 450 people. The current COVID-19 pandemic may affect the numbers of visa workers who come to the area and in turn, the program. Carroll said outreach this year would be conducted with safety procedures in mind, including screening, when migrant farm workers are registered.
Removing barriers to care, such as language, transportation and cost, is an important piece of the grant, he said.
The grant is competitive, and River Valley targeted its application by pulling in information from a community needs assessment conducted with Montrose Memorial Hospital, Delta County Memorial Hospital and Gunnison Valley Hospital.
“One of the big areas we focus on is the needs of the community. What we identified is that four of the top six needs were the same in all counties,” Carroll said.
These were affordability; access to mental health services; alcohol abuse and substance abuse.
River Valley takes on affordability issues through its sliding fee scale. In terms of behavioral health, it offers integrated services, with five counselors who are also certified in substance abuse treatment.
Carroll said River Valley offers one of the few medication-assisted treatment programs in the area, in partnership with other facilities, including county jails, to ensure those struggling with addiction have access to the therapy.
“That’s a continual growth area for River Valley,” Carroll said.
Six providers working through River Valley are certified to write prescriptions for Suboxone, which is used in medication assisted therapy to help break opioid dependence.
“It’s obviously a huge need in our community and that is a huge area River Valley is continuing focusing on,” Carroll said.
River Valley also has six dental providers and 12 medical providers, who join 94 staff members in its Montrose, Olathe and Delta facilities.
The clinic’s 2021 goal is to take care of 7,775 patients, entailing more than 32,00 encounters.
Providing care to those who struggle to afford it saves resources for everyone in the long run, because patients are better able to manage many chronic conditions before they become expensive medical crises that land them in emergency care, Carroll said.
“Federally qualified health centers are critical for the uninsured population and on top of that, also the Medicaid population,” he said.
“One of the huge pushes is to reduce the usage of the emergency department for non-emergency issues. That brings a huge cost to hospitals and the health care system. That’s one of the areas FQs are very good at. We want (patients) to come to River Valley and not the emergency room.”
When emergency room visits incur costs the patient cannot pay, that in turn affects health insurance costs for others. People lacking primary care can also end up going to the ER for more routine matters, which takes away those resources for emergency patients.
Carroll said it’s critical to ensure the uninsured can receive care and manage conditions before they become more serious and more costly to treat — and the same holds true for behavioral health.
“Hopefully, this will be a win for the community,” he said of the newest federal grant.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.