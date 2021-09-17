River Valley Family Health Centers (RVFHC) announced Friday Sept. 17 the grand opening of its newest facility, the Convenient Care Clinic. The grand opening will be Sept. 20 with no appointments necessary. The clinic is in Delta.
“A great deal of thought and planning went into making this clinic suitable for the people who need it,” said River Valley Family Health Centers CEO, Jeremy Carroll. “The Convenient Care Clinic will be an excellent choice for individuals who can’t get in to see their regular doctor.”
The Convenient Care Clinic will be open Monday through Thursday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. starting Sept. 20 and will treat anyone in the community regardless of whether they are patients of RVFHC.
As reported by the Delta County Independent and Daily Press in July, the new clinic will treat minor health issues including colds, sore throats, minor injuries, sprains, flu, simple cuts and more. There will be no appointments necessary, however, the new facility will not take anyone with life-threatening injuries that may need the services of an emergency room.
Although the new clinic has identical service to that of an Urgent Care, the RVFHC team wants the community to know that it is not an Urgent Care and to contact RVFHC with any questions.
This clinic was opened to fill this need for the Delta Community. When Urgent Care was closed in July, River Valley saw that the Delta Community still had a tremendous need for this service. River Valley wanted to support and fill this gap in services.
