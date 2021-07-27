River Valley Family Health Clinics in Montrose, Delta and Olathe have big plans for the future. The health care provider recently announced the opening of a new convenience care clinic this fall in Delta.
River Valley CEO Jeremy Carroll said the plan is to open the clinic this September in the same location as the previous Delta Health Urgent Care clinic on Stafford Lane. At this time the building and parking lot are going under some minor updates and upgrades including new River Valley signage.
“We really thought that for consistency, for ease having it in the same location was good for the community,” Carroll said, emphasizing that River Valley is not a part of Delta Health.
“Our goal is to be open 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. seven days a week. That probably won’t happen when we first open because we are still working on staffing and recruiting for that location,” said Carroll.
The new convenient care clinic will be open to anyone in the community regardless of insurance, the lack of insurance or one’s primary care physician. The convenient clinic will be available to anyone in need of acute level care.
“Part of the goal is to make sure the Emergency Department is available for emergencies and they’re not taking care of things like strep throat or a UTI. The convenient care clinic can absolutely take care of that,” Carroll said. “Being open seven days a week will be great for the community. The hospital’s done that for years and we want to continue that commitment to the community.”
Carroll called on the community for “grace” since running a convenient care clinic is new to River Valley. He said the hospital has been providing information but the biggest challenge will be to hire staff for the new endeavor.
Since its beginning River Valley Family Health Clinics are a Federally Qualified Health Center (FQHC) also known as a Community Health Center (CHC) as such their mission is to provide access to care to the low income population.
“We get grant funds to provide care to those who are on Medicaid, uninsured or are undocumented and that’s the majority of the patients we serve. About 90% of our patients are under 200% of the federal poverty level and that’s really our mandate and our mission,” Carroll said.
Persons who drop into the new convenient care clinic and choose to become new patients will have access to all of River Valley health care services including primary care, dental, behavioral health, substance abuse counseling, a pharmacy as well as coordinated care services and more.
“We really want patients to have access to that primary care provider and that’s going to be a big thing. If you come in we’re really going to try and set you up with one of our primary care providers. If they don’t want that and they’re just going to come to the convenient care clinic then obviously we’re going to take them but that’s not the right place to really manage chronic diseases like hypertension,” Carroll said.
“Our pharmacy has a 340B program. What that means is we get to purchase medicine from the pharmaceutical companies essentially at cost and we get to pass that cost savings on to our patients,” Carroll said, “This is one of the reasons that we’re doing this. We want to make sure the community knows and has access to our services.”
Individuals without a primary care physician can be set up as a River Valley patient and have access to the Montrose, Olathe and Delta clinics for a followup visit and to access the pharmacy. Currently the River Valley pharmacy is located in Montrose, but scripts can be sent to the local clinics the following day.
Carroll emphasized that the new convenient care clinic will accept all payers including Medicaid, Medicare, Commercial and anyone who is uninsured. River Valley will also help uninsured patients get qualified for Medicaid or CICP. For more information call River Valley at 970-874-8981.
Lisa Young is a staff writer for the Delta County Independent.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.