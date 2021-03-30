A man accused of robbing the Alta convenience store in 2019 was arrested Saturday on suspicion of felony menacing.
Tristan Billingsley’s mother alleged to police he had pulled a folding knife during an argument and threatened to kill her husband.
According to an arrest affidavit, Billingsley began arguing with his mother because he thought another family member took his car keys.
The woman alleged to police that after she called her husband to come home and help her handle the situation, Billingsley drew a knife and held it by his side, making statements he was going to stab her husband.
This and “how upset he was” put her in fear that he would stab her, the affidavit says.
When police arrived, Billingsley came out of the house when asked. He was not armed at the time, but appeared to officers to be upset and he reported arguing with his mother over religion.
Billingsley denied having a had a knife and denied threatening his mother.
According to the document, he later admitted to having a knife, although it was not found.
Billingsley was precluded from having a weapon by two different protection orders issued in unrelated cases.
He was detained on suspicion of felony menacing, violating the protection orders and also, violating bail conditions. Formal charges are due April 22.
Billingsley was one of three people to be arrested and charged in the 2019 armed robbery of the Alta gas station.
He is accused of brandishing a gun and demanding cash from the clerk, then driving away with two others, roommates who reportedly decided to rob the business for cash to settle a bar tab.
The other two, Paydon Boyle and Joseph Charron, eventually pleaded guilty to attempted aggravated robbery.
Boyle last year was sentenced to probation as a condition of a two-year deferred judgment. Charron is set for sentencing April 19.
Billingsley denies the charges in the robbery case. He is set for trial June 28.
