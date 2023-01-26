Weeks of back-to-back storms in Southwestern Colorado have not lifted the area out of drought.
There’s still bright news, though: Those storms have beefed up the snow-water equivalent in the Gunnison River Basin to 142% of average for this time of year, as of Jan. 25.
According to U.S. Bureau of Reclamation data, actual snow accumulation was only 67% of average in November of last year, but was 115% of average come December. Hydrologists didn’t celebrate — the previous December had been comparable, but January 2022 dried out considerably. This January, things are different.
“We are doing pretty well for snow so far,” said Bureau of Reclamation hydrologist Erik Knight. “That’s a good situation. … We were about 200% of average for the first two weeks.”
The first weeks’ snowfall this year is above what has been recorded for the entire month of January most years, he said.
“All of the sudden, it just takes off completely,” Knight said.
That was especially true at Snotel measurement sites near Butte and Schofield, where the snow-water equivalent came in at 4.9 inches and 9.7 inches, respectively, for January. The average, to-date SWE at those sites is 1.8 inches and 3.8 inches, while the average January total is 2.9 inches and 6.7 inches.
Blue Mesa Reservoir and other storage pots in the federally managed Aspinall Unit are for now poised for a good spring runoff, with a fairly active storm track on the way for the end of the month, based on current predictions, Knight said.
“The big point there is we’re not seeing anything like the dry-out we saw last January,” he said. “At least we’re not seeing a repeat of that pattern looking ahead.”
Early-season runoff forecasts for major rivers in the basin are between 90 to 105% of average range, per BuRec. The runoff forecast for Blue Mesa puts 2023 into the “average-dry” hydrologic category, according to BuRec figures.
The reservoir stood at 293,000 acre-feet as of Jan. 17, which is far from full. The water supply period for April - July was forecasted to be 605,000 acre feet of unregulated inflow and the total forecasted 2023 water year unregulated inflow volume was projected at 838,000 acre feet, according to BuRec stats from Jan. 19.
Overall, drought conditions throughout the West have improved over last month, three months ago, early summer, and a year ago, according to information from a Jan. 24 Southwest drought briefing. A warmer, drier winter had been predicted.
Storms have boosted snowpack to above-normal levels for this time of year — but more is needed through spring for continued drought recovery, Erinanne Saffell, Arizona State climatologist, said in the briefing, which included information from agencies such as the National Integrated Drought Information System and USDA Southwest Climate Hub.
Average precipitation is up significantly, with Colorado among the states to benefit in the last month, Saffell said.
Although conditions are wetter, they also were warmer, she found. According to NOAA Regional Climate Centers data showing the 30-day temperature departure from average, much of western Colorado and Montrose County showed about 1-4 degrees above average.
Saffell said temperatures in the prior 30 days for most areas of the Southwest appear to be average to slightly above average. “That becomes important. We’re very interested in the temperatures, because that affects the evapo-transpiration areas.”
Drought conditions improved in most intermountain states, per the briefing. The U.S. Drought Monitor showed Montrose County in abnormally dry conditions Dec. 20, 2022. The monitor for Jan. 17 showed only a few sections of the county as abnormally dry.
Saffell said exceptional drought is now seen only in parts of Utah, Nevada and New Mexico.
“Everything is looking much improved,” she said.
A year ago, the Southwest was locked in severe drought in most regions, she said. Last January, there was a dry-out, she also said, which extended into spring. Monsoons last summer mitigated conditions with more moisture. Those were followed late-season into this year with weather systems that brought massive storms to the West Coast and through Colorado mountains in the last few weeks.
Snow-water equivalent is above average in basins across the West, according to Saffell’s data. “We’re happy to see that. We’re hopeful it maintains. Do understand that this can change,” she said.
Soil moisture percentages are a “good sign” that conditions will allow for efficient runoff as peak runoff time nears. Colorado’s peak melting time is usually in April - May. “We’re happy to see these kinds of things, allowing us to hold onto that water,” Saffell said.
The storms have helped decrease the severity levels of drought in Colorado, Knight said.
“Our current conditions are better than last January. We were pretty good last January — in the beginning,” he said. “Every day we go forward in not drying out like last year, we’re looking better in the near future this year, compared to last year.”