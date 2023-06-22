‘Rock the Block’ to boost nonprofits while hosting community fun

Get ready to help your community and have fun doing it.
Habitat for Humanity of the San Juans is presenting its inaugural “Rock the Block” nonprofit and community festival Saturday at Main Street and Uncompahgre Avenue.
Habitat’s mission includes building community, not just building homes, said executive director Amanda Gerhardt. Previously, Habitat partnered with others to put on the Dinner on Main in September.
“We wanted to reimagine and reinvent our event to help achieve that as well. We want an event that is inclusive of everyone, everyone from donors to the folks we serve can all come together. Where better to do that than in the heart of Montrose?” she said.
The event — featuring live music, live art created through Montrose Center for the Arts, multiple activities, a beer garden, bouncy houses, vendors and more — is from 10 a.m. - 4 p.m.
Late morning or early afternoon, organizers also expect a visit from rising star HunterGirl, who is performing at the Welcome Home Alliance for Veterans concert Saturday evening at the Rotary Amphitheater. Gerhardt said people can attend the concert after Rock the Block, and likely finish up there in time to catch a free showing of Disney’s “Moana,” with popcorn, courtesy of the Black Canyon Boys & Girls Club. The movie is set to show at dusk, Centennial Plaza (Main and Uncompahgre). You will need to bring your own seating and dress for weather.
On top of it all, the weekly Farmers’ Market will be in full swing during the first half of Rock the Block, right there in the plaza. A scavenger hunt is planned during the event.
Plus there is plenty of parking at the Montrose County Fairgrounds (east of Friendship Hall, off Pythian street), with a trolley shuttle from there to Rock the Block, provided by Grace Community Church.
“This is going to be a good family event. We’re super excited,” said Black Canyon Boys & Girls Club Executive Director Bud Taylor.
The club is, with San Juan Brews and High Country, presenting a beer garden, and will be able to keep proceeds to benefit its youth enrichment programs and services. Food and other drinks will also be available in the brewery, right off the plaza.
“There is a whole bunch of vendors, a little water slide, bouncy houses. People can come and ask us about Boys & Girls Club. We’re just excited to be able to partner with a great organization like Habitat for this event. Hopefully, they raise and earn a little extra money for themselves,” said Taylor.
“There is truly something for everyone at this event,” Gerhardt said. “When I came on board, we always talked about how nonprofits should do more together.”
Habitat is getting ready to launch a home build for a veteran; that project is set to break ground in the next few months. The nonprofit will also soon begin the process of selecting applicants for a duplex it is building on Uncompahgre, which anticipates a groundbreaking in fall.
Further out, Habitat will be gathering public input concerning property on Niagara Road that it purchased from Boys & Girls Club. The club had been planning to build its first permanent location there, but soaring construction costs and other factors turned it in another direction: the purchase of the former San Juan Cinema for its new home. The club was able to use money from the land sale for renovation costs.
Habitat is working with the city to ensure the needs of existing neighborhoods on Niagara are considered, as well as in addressing such issues as density. Gerhardt said the build there could be triplexes or single-family homes, and would add between 12 and 18 units to Montrose’s housing inventory.
“We’re keeping some of the original plans Boys & Girls Club had. There will be a green space, a community space. … We’re looking to add to our community,” Gerhardt said.
All funds Habitat raises from Rock the Block will go to construction, she said.
Other nonprofits have been invited to Rock the Block and can participate for free. The Montrose County Historical Museum is excited, director Sally Johnson said.
“I think people like Main in Motion and they just like community events,” said Johnson, who will have the museum’s 2024 calendar available for purchase, along with Elaine Hale Jones’ new ghost story book. (Main in Motion was a weekly street festival formerly held during summer months in Montrose.) “They like to be out and about. How convenient — you can go to the farmers’ market and then go over to Rock the Block,” Johnson said. “It’s great for nonprofits, because it was free.”
Gerhardt said the city and county of Montrose had both been integral into making Rock the Block a reality, particularly the city clerk, Lisa DelPiccolo.
“We are so excited for this event. It’s been really building,” Gerhardt said.
“We have over 30 sponsors and in-kind donors that made this possible. … We can’t wait to see everyone there. We hope this becomes an annual event and something we can do for the community.”
For more information, visit www.buildinglives.org/rocktheblock/