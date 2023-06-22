‘Rock the Block’ to boost nonprofits while hosting community fun

Get ready to help your community and have fun doing it.

Habitat for Humanity of the San Juans is presenting its inaugural “Rock the Block” nonprofit and community festival Saturday at Main Street and Uncompahgre Avenue.



Katharhynn Heidelberg is the Montrose Daily Press assistant editor and senior writer. Follow her on Twitter, @kathMDP.

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?