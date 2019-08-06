The Colorado Department of Transportation will be performing rock fall mitigation along Colorado145 between Dolores and Rico.
The mitigation operations will start on Wednesday and will continue for about two weeks. A geotechnical team will work on a 14-mile stretch of 145 to address areas of concern along the ridgeline above the highway.
As part of its Whole System – Whole Safety campaign, CDOT has prioritized the survey of areas along Colorado roadways that may be prone to rock falls. If any unstable rock features are identified, the loose material is removed by a geotechnical team to eliminate the potential rock fall hazard for motorists traveling on the highway.
Beginning Wednesday and continuing through Friday, Aug. 16, motorists can expect delays on Colorado 145, from just north of Dolores to Stoner, mile points 14 – 28, about 14 miles. Travelers will encounter up to 20-minute delays. The traffic stops will allow crews the opportunity to perform hillside operations and to remove any rock or debris from the roadway. Motorists are urged to slow down and watch for flaggers, work crews and heavy equipment in the area.
