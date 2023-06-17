Three young rodeo athletes are heading off from the Western Slope to Perry, Georgia to show off their talent at the National Junior High Finals Rodeo. And for two of these young athletes, this is not their first national rodeo.
Teenagers Nolan Reardon, Gentry Godbey, and Ryan Pankey have a few things in common aside from being young rodeo stars: their parents have created the Montrose Youth Rodeo Association in order to support a rodeoing community here at the local level.
Ryan’s father, Kevin Pankey, explained that the families created the association three years ago.
“These kids when we first started was kind of comical,” shared Kevin, painting an image of the three athletes — who all got into competing at similar times — entering a world more competitive than they initially realized.
Both Kevin and Ben Godbey, Gentry’s father, serve on the association’s board, and both are grateful for the support they have received from local families and businesses.
The list of sponsors is quite hefty, but includes such businesses as Canyon Creek Electric, Kinikin Processing, Montrose Forest Products, and Western Gravel Inc.
The Montrose County Event Center has also allowed them to practice at their facilities during the wintertime.
It’s really impressive, explained Ben, when you have an athlete from Western Colorado who started competing a few years ago who, with enough support, is able to compete on the national level against junior athletes from all around the country.
“Some parents got together but, really, it’s the community,” said Ben.
His daughter, Gentry, has been competing for as long as she can remember. She competes in goat tying and will be heading to nationals for her first time.
To make it to nationals, you must be in the top-four of your event.
With four rodeos in the spring and four in the fall, an athlete's points are accumulated through state finals — this year it was in Craig, in late May — which Beth Godbey, Gentry’s mother, says is like “four rodeos in one.”
As part of the Tri-County Rodeo Club competing in the Colorado Junior High Rodeo Association, Ryan’s mother Sarah Pankey explained that they compete on the Western Slope in the fall before heading to the Front Range in the spring.
The road to nationals is no easy feat, she explained.
“It’s actually probably the craziest sport for girls in rodeo,” said Beth, on goat tying. While she admits it is a scary thing to watch her child do, she says it is fun to watch her work hard and be passionate at something.
“She had the fastest time in the whole rodeo (at state this year),” shared Beth. “It’s an awesome thing as a parent to watch your kids' hard work pay off.”
One benefit of the Montrose Youth Rodeo Association, explained Kevin, is that they have been able to get Colorado Mesa University’s rodeo coaches Brandon and Tia Edwards to help coach their kids.
Gentry has been able to work with Tia, calling her a goat-tying guru.
Sarah Pankey, Ryan’s mother, says Tia will “bend backwards for these kids.”
Nolan and Ryan are gearing up for nationals as well, having competed for three years or more.
Nolan made it to nationals last year, but this year he is competing in tie-down roping, goat tying, and ribbon roping, although he takes part in other events as well.
“I feel good about it (nationals). I’m really excited,” said Nolan.
Last year’s nationals, he continued, was “definitely the biggest rodeo I’ve ever done and the competition was the hardest I’ve ever competed against.”
Nationals take place from June 18 to June 24, and Nolan will be competing almost everyday next week.
Since Ryan will be competing in light rifle, tie-down roping, and chute dogging, the pressure will be on him for most days of this competition as well. This will be his third time at nationals.
“I’ve just been trying to focus as much as I can lately,” shared Ryan. “I know what to expect now.”
One thing Ryan finds important when preparing for a good run is building your mental game as much as your physical.
Ahead of a rodeo, he explains that he will envision how he wants his run to go over and over in his head.
Gentry also said she is preparing mentally as well as physically, including “visualizing every single thing” from what she does to how the crowd reacts.
Nolan also listed mental toughness, along with hard work and determination, as attributes important to a rodeo athlete.
Having a bond with your horse is another requirement.
Gentry has worked with her horse Scooter for five years; she says he does everything for her — despite her putting sparkles on him.
Even her mother notes the bond they have together: “We’ve always said that when you have a connection with your horse you can go as far as your horse's talent takes you,” said Beth.
Ryan and his horse Dolly have been together about a year.
“I just try to spend a lot of time with her," he said.
In fact, to help acclimate their horses to the new environment at nationals, Ryan and Kevin, along with Ben, are currently taking their horses across the country.
You have to get them ready the way you do a human athlete, said Katie.
Noting the multiple weekends these families spend together hauling their horse trailers to different rodeos across the state and, now, across the country, Ben explained that they have gotten close.
“We are kind of like a big ol’ family,” shared Ben warmly.
Roughly 1,200 contestants from 43 states, five Canadian Provinces, Australia, and Mexico will be competing next week in the National Junior High Finals Rodeo. Aside from earning titles, the athletes are also competing for prizes and college scholarships.
You can watch the Saturday championship performance on RFD-TV as part of the Cinch High School Rodeo Tour telecast series. All performances will be live broadcasted at https://www.cowboychannelplus.com/.
Performances are at 7 p.m. on June 18, and at 9 a.m. and 7 p.m. each day thereafter, Mountain Time.