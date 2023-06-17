Three young rodeo athletes are heading off from the Western Slope to Perry, Georgia to show off their talent at the National Junior High Finals Rodeo. And for two of these young athletes, this is not their first national rodeo. 

Teenagers Nolan Reardon, Gentry Godbey, and Ryan Pankey have a few things in common aside from being young rodeo stars: their parents have created the Montrose Youth Rodeo Association in order to support a rodeoing community here at the local level. 



