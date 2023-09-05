Driving around Montrose, one may begin to wonder if a number of vehicles in the area are plagued with shoddy exhaust systems, that perhaps they are in dire need of a tune up. But after observing numerous diesel truck drivers rev their engines and spew a thick cloud of black smoke from their tailpipes it becomes clear: they’re doing this on purpose.
“We just had one go by,” noted Don Coram, a former state senator, as he cruised around the area recently.
This practice is referred to as “rolling coal,” and is accomplished by tweaking a vehicle so that an engine is flooded with more fuel than it needs, resulting in the thick spew of exhaust in its wake. Typically, rolling coal is an attempt by drivers to express themselves, to register discontent with a variety of targets, such as environmentalists, cyclists or just folks with differing political views.
“They do it on purpose,” said Montrose Police Chief Blaine Hall. “They do it because they have a very specific mindset in place and this is how they can express a number of views.”
Coram is more direct in his explanation: “It’s a ‘f —— you, I don’t like the car you’re driving’ or ‘I don’t like the bumper sticker on your car.’”
When Coram was in the state senate — the Montrose lawmaker represented District 6 until he exited the senate in 2022 — he helped get a law passed to address this emissions-related issue.
Passed in 2017, Colorado’s rolling-coal law enables law enforcement to issue tickets to drivers purposefully blasting their exhaust. The offending drivers can also see points added to their license.
Coram viewed the state law as a sensible reaction to an unsensible act, as a way to limit the environmental and public health ramifications of the practice. He recalls only scant blowback within his district.
“I had the freedom group — the redneck caucus — they didn’t think it was a thing to do,” he remembers.
These days, Coram said, he likes to take photos of vehicles rolling coal. It’s a bit of a self-soothing exercise — a futile documentation of an infraction in a vacuum.
“I grab my phone and snap a picture of it,” he said, “just to remind myself nothing is happening.”
The former senator’s frustration is rooted in the fact that his law doesn’t seem to be gaining traction — at least on his home turf.
“Honestly, I don’t see any enforcement of it around here,” Coram noted. “I see it on the Front Range.”
When Colorado’s rolling coal law was passed, lawmakers hoped it would result in putting a kibosh on the practice. Coram still thinks the law would have the intended effect, if only it was enforced.
“If they write a few tickets I think it would stop,” the former senator said.
But that’s not happening. At least not in Montrose.
Katie Yergensen, media relations manager for Montrose County, said that the Montrose County Sheriff’s Office isn’t in the practice of addressing rolling coal incidents.
“The MCSO has the ability to write a ticket per state law regarding this violation,” she relayed via email. “According to stats, there are no tickets for such.”
It’s the same scene over at the Montrose Police Department.
“I would say we haven’t written one in a very long time,” said Hall.
According to Hall, addressing the issue of rolling coal within the framework of the state law isn’t straight forward business: “I will tell you that rolling coal can be a difficult issue to address.”
“You have to have special training from the state of Colorado to be able to testify in court,” Hall explained.
According to the police chief, an officer must be able to very the opacity — or density — of the plume of exhaust emitted. An officer must be able to verify that the exhaust rose to the level of rolling coal, that it thickened the air to the point that visibility was diminished.
“I believe it’s 50% for at least five seconds,” Hall ballparked the opacity threshold.
Sometimes other drivers might take a photo of someone rolling coal. But a photograph, Hall said, won’t cut it.
“By the time we even get to the area we may not see it,” the chief said.
Beyond actually witnessing and verifying the opacity level involved in a rolling coal incident, law enforcement may need to pop the hood and have a look — ”you can check their catalytic converter to see if it’s been removed” — and that’s not likely to happen.
Hall also noted that enforcing Colorado’s rolling coal law is likely more difficult on the Western Slope than in more urban areas of the state.
“On the Eastern Slope, when you register your vehicle there’s emission testing. We don’t have anything like that on the Western Slope,” he said. “I think there’s more ability to rig your vehicle.”
Ultimately, Hall concluded, the way the state’s rolling coal law is written limits the ability of law enforcement to deal with the issue.
“I think if the state of Colorado made it easier for law enforcement officers to enforce there might be more enforcement,” he said.
Coram feels differently, but the former senator isn’t expecting an uptick in enforcement on the Western Slope any time soon.
“I think the legislation is there,” he said, “if the desire is there.”