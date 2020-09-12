The Roosters location in Montrose released a statement announcing it will no longer be able to continue its operations.
“It is with great sadness that we announce that we are closing this Roosters location indefinitely. It has been our great pleasure to provide the City of Montrose with a great atmosphere to watch sports and eat the best wings around and we thank you all for your support,” the eatery said in a statement.
“Times are changing and we are doing our best to change with them. We wish the community the very best and will miss seeing your amazing faces. We hope to see you all at our Grand Junction locations and who knows, maybe one day we will return.”
Roosters joins Little Flower Hemp Company, The Ginger Cat, Intrinzik and Alpine Floral as downtown businesses on Main Street that have had to adjust or shut down during the COVID-19 pandemic.
This story will be updated.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.