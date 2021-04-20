“Service above self” is the Rotary Club way here in Montrose.
The motto speaks to the numerous projects the Montrose Rotary Club has accomplished in the past century.
Chartered on April 19, 1921 during the Roaring 20s, the Montrose Rotary joined the Rotary International, an international service organization whose stated purpose is to “bring together business and professional leaders in order to provide humanitarian service and to advance goodwill and peace around the world.”
The first meeting was held in the old Congregational Church and has met every Tuesday at noon since its inception.
While Rotary started as an all-male organization, in 1989 women were admitted worldwide as members and now sees women in the presidential roles.
Now celebrating 100 years in Montrose, the Rotary Club has 60 members and is still growing.
“It’s an exceptional honor and humbling to know that you’re still bringing something to those to come in the future,” Montrose Rotary President Lynn Schneider said.
“I’m very grateful for the legacy they’ve left and I hope it continues on.”
Schneider’s term as president has been a challenging one due to COVID complications. At first, members had to decide if they would hold in-person meetings.
While Rotary hasn’t taken on any new projects yet this year, Schneider said the group is excited to “keep the club going and growing.”
Like many Rotarians, Schneider is proud to be part of the Rotary Club and the part it plays in how she lives her life.
“Service is a big part of my life and I’m proud to be part of a group that made things in the community happen,” said Schneider, explaining that thousands of hours go into planning and fundraising for Rotary’s project efforts.
“If we decide to do it, we get it done. It might take a year or so, but it gets done,” Schneider said.
Montrose Rotary has helped start a multitude of projects, including the Montrose Community Foundation, the annual Fourth of July fireworks display, the Rotary Amphitheater now in construction, the Montrose Golf Course, the Academic Booster Club, Youth Appreciation Day, the Annual Kids Fishing Derby, and Holly Park.
On April 6, the organization initiated their year-long celebration with outgoing Mayor Barbara Bynum presenting a resolution from the City of Montrose declaring April 6, 2021 as Rotary Day in Montrose.
Montrose Rotary Club plans to hold a large celebration for their 100 year anniversary in November.
Cassie Knust is a staff writer for the Montrose Daily Press.
