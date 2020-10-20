Round of events planned for Capitol Christmas tree's journey

A week of events is planned as this year’s national Christmas tree makes its way from the Grand Mesa, Uncompahgre and Gunnison National Forests to the West Lawn of the U.S. Capitol building.
The tree’s journey officially begins Nov. 6 when it will be cut on the Uncompahgre National Forest. Before the cutting, a short ceremony will take place and include remarks by U.S. Department of Agriculutre Forest Service leadership, local elected officials and project partners. A livestream of the ceremony and cutting will be available for viewing online on the GMUG National Forests Facebook page.
On Nov. 10, the tree will visit 10 communities for a series of outdoor festivities hosted by local communities at fair grounds, schools, main streets, visitor centers, convention centers and retailers. Well-wishers will have a chance to take photos, sign banners on the sides of the truck, learn more about the GMUG National Forests and the great state of Colorado and more. Festivities are free and open to the public for all to enjoy.
Beginning Nov.10, the tree’s journey can be tracked in real time online at capitoltreetracker.com hosted by Spireon, Inc., with tour stops including:
Tuesday, Nov. 10
• 10 a.m. – 11:30 a.m., San Miguel County Fairgrounds (1165 Summit St., Norwood)
• 3:30 p.m. – 6 p.m., Montrose Visitor Center (107 S Cascade Ave., Montrose)
Wednesday, Nov. 11
• 9:30 a.m. – 11 a.m., Ouray County Courthouse (541 4th St, Ouray)
• 5:30 p.m. – 7 p.m., Grand Junction Convention Center (159 Main St, Grand Junction)
Thursday, Nov. 12
• 10 a.m. – 11:30 a.m., Downtown Paonia (Grand Avenue, Paonia)
• 2 p.m. – 4:30 p.m., Gunnison Community School (1099 N 11th St.)
Friday, Nov. 13
• 11 a.m. – 1 p.m., Salida High School, student parking lots (26 Jones Avenue, Salida)
Saturday, Nov. 14
• 5 p.m. – 7 p.m., Bass Pro Shops (7970 Northfield Blvd.)
Tuesday, Nov. 17
• 3 p.m. – 6 p.m. (Eastern Standard Time), Asheville Outlets (800 Brevard Road, Suite 805, Asheville, North Carolina)
Friday, Nov. 20
Delivery to West Lawn, U.S. Capitol Building
The schedule is subject to change. Check for updates at www.uscapitolchristmastree.com/tour.
Face coverings are required for all events and social distancing will be maintained.
The public should be aware that the truck hauling the tree has extensive blind spots, will make wide turns, and has longer stopping distances on the roads.
The initiative made possible with cash and in-kind contributions from companies large and small as well as volunteers locally and across America, who provide vital support of time and resources. 2020 sponsors include Kenworth Truck Company, Apex Transportation, 42 Degrees, Spireon, Inc., Hale Trailer, Chuck Leavell, STIHL, Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration, Truckload Carriers Association, Great West Casualty Company, Valley Crane, Red Wing Shoes, National Forest Foundation, Society of American Foresters, LexisNexis VitalChek Network, Inc., The Joy Trip Project, Loki, Montrose County, Delta County, Seirus, TravelCenters of America, Bass Pro Shops and Vesmir.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.