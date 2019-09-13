Paving of the Miami-Hillcrest roundabout was completed today, according to the City of Montrose, and the project is on schedule to re-open to traffic the evening of Wednesday, Sept. 18. All that remains to be completed prior to opening is the pouring of some additional sidewalks, caulking of the concrete pavement joints, striping, installation of new signage, and the completion of some project landscaping, the city stated in a Facebook post. Once re-opened work additional cleanup and landscaping work will continue in shoulder areas of the roadway without any additional closures to through traffic.
featured
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.