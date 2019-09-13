An above view of the Miami-Hillcrest roundabout.

An above view of the Miami-Hillcrest roundabout. 

 (Photo courtesy City of Montrose)

Paving of the Miami-Hillcrest roundabout was completed today, according to the City of Montrose, and the project is on schedule to re-open to traffic the evening of Wednesday, Sept. 18. All that remains to be completed prior to opening is the pouring of some additional sidewalks, caulking of the concrete pavement joints, striping, installation of new signage, and the completion of some project landscaping, the city stated in a Facebook post. Once re-opened work additional cleanup and landscaping work will continue in shoulder areas of the roadway without any additional closures to through traffic.

