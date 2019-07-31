There’s little surprise that the Western Slope struggles through drought, crossing its collective fingers for a better water year next time around. But this year, Mother Nature delivered — and in abundance.
Heavy snows, a cool spring and slower snowmelt have dumped so much water into Blue Mesa Reservoir that releases were increased, starting late last week, to avoid spilling.
“It is getting close,” Bureau of Reclamation hydrologist Erik Knight said Tuesday. “We did increase flows again and releases out of the Aspinall (reservoir unit). That was to prevent Blue Mesa from overfilling as the inflows kept showing up higher than expected.”
Starting July 26, BuRec increased releases from the unit by 500 cubic feet per second; the releases are expected to continue at this rate for the time being. The reservoir is full, at 1.075 million acre-feet of inflow, or 159 percent of average, based on the current forecast for runoff volume.
The Gunnison River is pushing in enough water to put flows above the targeted base of 1,500 cubic feet per second and the flows are expected to stay above that target rate for the foreseeable future.
Diversions through the Gunnison Tunnel are 1,050 cfs; fairly typical, Knight said, although the river is running higher.
“Usually, we would be down probably in the 700 to 800 cfs, instead of well over 2,000. That is definitely unusual for this time of year,” Knight said.
Through the Black Canyon, the Gunnison’s flows are about 2,550 cfs, based on provisional data.
For river-based recreation business, this year’s water is in some ways too much of a good thing — things warmed up a tad later than usual and initially, rivers ran too high for all but experts to safely use.
“It has been in some regards helpful and in some regards, not helpful,” said Bill Glasscock, owner of Montrose Kayak and Surf.
The business rents and sells paddleboards and related equipment, as well as hiring out for excursions or lessons. Montrose Kayak and Surf is also holding free paddleboard demonstration nights tonight and again Aug. 7, at the Water Sports Park in Riverbottom. (Starts at about 6 p.m.; must be able to swim; life jackets, helmets and boards can be borrowed while supplies last.)
Summer made a late appearance and early on, the reservoirs were still low, while rivers were excessively high, running about double volume of what the 30-year average is, Glasscock said. “It’s providing an extended river season,” he said.
However, business tends to drop off once the summer vacation period ends, he also said.
For agriculture, the high water year is a boon.
“It’s a lot nicer than last year. Last winter, everyone thought it would take years for Blue Mesa to refill and it did it in one year,” Uncompahgre Valley Water Users Association Manager Steve Anderson said.
It means the UVWUA will be heading into winter with full storage accounts.
At Taylor Reservoir, one of the association’s storage sites, the first-fill account is full and there will likely be enough water for second-fill accounts, which are filled after the priority first-fills. That last happened during “Miracle May” in 2015, Anderson said.
“I haven’t seen any projections, but I feel certain that account will fill this year,” he said.
Taylor Park Reservoir is within 2 feet of the spillway crest, as is Ridgway Reservoir, Knight said.
“Everyone else is filled up. Really, Blue Mesa was the one we didn’t think would make it, and it made it,” he said.
“As far as my shareholders, for the most part, we are still on demand-water,” Anderson said. “You can take all the water you need. Last year, we were down to 60 percent, so it’s a real change.”
The astounding turnaround last winter and into this spring came as a welcome surprise to Anderson.
“I don’t remember a water year like this. We always maybe start out on demand water and by June, have to cut back. … This year, we’ve been able to maintain it,” he said.
There are some lateral canals that are not on demand-water, but those accounts, too, are being filled at 100 percent.
“It’s as good as could be expected,” Anderson said, also adding the cooler spring and into June kept the runoff from coming down all at once.
“We had a chance to use it. We were lucky in that respect all over the state,” Anderson said.
The Aspinall Unit may see sustained inflows for another month or so, “certainly, higher than what we would normally expect this time of year,” Knight said.
“ … Relative to what we thought we were going to see this year, it is very surprising, but quite welcome.”
Katharhynn Heidelberg is the Montrose Daily Press assistant editor and senior writer. Follow her on Twitter, @kathMDP.
