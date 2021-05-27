Sale closes on former Furniture Connection building in Montrose

The sale of 1842 S. Townsend Avenue in Montrose, formerly the home of Furniture Connection, closed Tuesday, allowing Bluecorn Beeswax owner Jon Kornbluh to begin renovation of the property (renovations inside the building started Wednesday).
The sale closed for $1.75 million. Bluecorn Beeswax (beeswaxcandles.com), a candle store in Ridgway, will relocate to Montrose with an immediate upgrade in square footage.
The store’s location in Ridgway, roughly 4,500 square feet, was no longer big enough to accommodate the company’s accelerating growth, largely due to the pandemic — direct-to-consumer sales via Amazon and the company’s website skyrocketed in the past year, Kornbluh said. With the new location, Kornbluh and his employees will have more room to play with — a little more than 25,000 square feet.
“We started looking around for buildings, and there wasn’t really something in Ridgway to accommodate us, and most of our employees work in Montrose, so it seemed like an obvious fit,” Kornbluh said in an interview. “We looked at the possibility of building a facility in (Montrose), but my preference was to find an existing building and we did just that.
“Ed (DeJulio) was kind enough and gracious enough to do the deal with us.”
The sale finalizes a 20-year run for former Furniture Connection owner Ed DeJulio. He’s been in the furniture business since 1963, when he established Flairmont Furniture, which will remain open (1836 E. Main St.) and is operated by Ken and Mark DeJulio, Ed’s son and nephew.
Furniture Connection opened in 2001, and recently completed a 60-day run liquidating its existing inventory in sales after DeJulio announced in March he would close the store.
Closure of Furniture Connection wasn’t due to poor business — in fact, 2020 was one of the best years for the furniture industry, DeJulio said. In a previous interview with the Montrose Daily Press, he said he told others “it was time,” opting for retirement.
“The most important thing is that I say thanks to all these customers, a lot of customers who became good friends,” DeJulio said. “We’ve had a certain amount of success in this store, and it’s because of our customers and their support.”
The sale was completed by Renfrow Realty in Montrose, with owner John Renfrow and the Renfrow family helping hammer out the details.
DeJulio also praised John’s uncle and aunt, Les and Ann Renfrow, who owned the building until 2017 before DeJulio purchased the property from them, and were supportive in helping construct the building’s warehouse. He thanked his employees, and his wife, Karen, for her support.
That warehouse will also play a role for the Ridgway company, which Kornbluh started in 1991 after his friend, Baker Steve, taught him how to dip a beeswax candle (his love of beeswax and making candles has only grown in the years since, Kornbluh wrote on the company’s website).
He’s lived in the region for 30 years, and with the relocation, now has an opportunity at a space that allows some of his 22 employees living in Montrose to take a short walk or bike to work, an accommodation he said was important (some will commute from Ridgway). The company is also closer to its trucking lanes, Kornbluh said, and being closer to the airport is also a plus.
Kornbluh’s immediate plans include moving the manufacturing facility over to the Montrose location (before Q4), but he will take time developing the retail space, which will have candles (tea lights, pillars, vapers and more), candle holders and gift sets, among other inventory.
The hope is to have a soft opening of the retail store in October.
There’s also plans to install a cafe, and a potential food and beverage operation, though the latter is in its infancy of being developed.
The overall focus, though, is growth.
“To see 30, 40, 50 employees here is a very realistic goal,” Kornbluh said. “To see our product line grow and develop and become a much stronger national, and even international brand, is very much a goal, and I can’t think of a better place than Montrose to base that out of. I think it’s very supportive of business and I expect nothing but smooth sailing, even though I know that’s not always the case.”
DeJulio, too, is excited about the business’ potential at the South Townsend location. Though there’s a bit of sadness, DeJulio said, seeing the building empty for renovation after 20 years, he reported hearing from others that there’s excitement to see a business model that Kornbluh has planned.
“We had hoped that it would be someone that would be a real asset to the community, and I’m positive that they will be,” DeJulio said. “They have good plans, and Jon is so enthusiastic about it, and the people that work for him, so I know it will be a success, and I feel good about them taking over.
“.... to be manufacturing candles here in little Montrose, a product that is marketed nationally, and they hope internationally, I think Montrose can take pride in having this here.”
The City of Montrose Planning Commission granted Kornbluh a conditional use permit for the manufacturing facility, considering the zoning is geared more towards a retail center.
Kornbluh said the company will eventually vacate its space in Ridgway, but he won’t vacate his position as head boys soccer coach in Ridgway.
Like DeJulio, who’s also known for his time as radio announcer for the Montrose Indians wrestling team in the 1950s and 60s, Kornbluh is involved with local community sports, having coached Ridgway High School’s boys soccer program to a win in the 2A state championship in 2019. His sons, Jonah, now a senior, and Ruben, currently a junior, were a part of that 2019 championship team.
As for DeJulio, he plans to stop by Flairmont Furniture at times and spend more time with family and friends.
For more information about the new company in Montrose, visit beeswaxcandles.com. You can also find them on Facebook, at Bluecorn Beeswax (@bluecornbeeswax).
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.