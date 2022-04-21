The City of Montrose collected $1.6 million in retail sales tax in February, a 18.7 percent increase from February 2021 and 22nd straight month the retail sales tax has seen an increase from the prior year.
In January, the retail sales tax experienced an 11.5 percent increase from January 2021 and totaled $1.5 million.
Through January and February, the collected retail sales tax was nearly $3.2 million, a 15 percent increase from the same time period last year but behind the yearly average pace of 19 percent.
The total collected sales and use tax, which combines retail, construction use tax and use and auto tax, was $3.6 million through February, a 16.2 percent increase from January and February 2021.
From 2020 to 2021, the total collected sales and use tax increased 19.3 percent compared to 8 percent from 2019 to 2020.
The fourth quarter of 2021 closed with a December collection of $1.9 million, the highest total in 2021.
For the year, the retail sales tax increased 18.8 percent from 2020 to 2021, which is more than double the increase experienced from 2019 to 2020.
The pandemic torpedoed retail sales tax in March and April 2020 but returns slowly recovered in subsequent months before ballooning in the fall.
Since September 2020, retail sales tax saw an increase of 10 percent or more from the year prior for 13 straight months.
Though collection totals continue to remain robust, newly-appointed Mayor Dave Frank said the “oddity” of the pandemic has made the comparison year-to-year far from “apples to oranges” but rather “apples to anthracite.”
“It’s still a really difficult comparison for 2020 to 2021 to 2022 because the pandemic has affected all of it in such an odd way,” Frank said during Tuesday’s regular city council meeting.
Through two months, total collected hotel and restaurant tax was up 16.1 percent from 2021, well below the pace of 27.3 percent from 2020 to 2021. However, hotels and restaurants in 2020 were severely impacted by the pandemic, which led to decreased collections in each month except August and September.
Geographically, Downtown Montrose, North, Mid and South Townsend have all experienced an increase in taxable retail sales through February. Downtown and South Townsend have seen the largest increases year-to-year through February and East Main was well above figures from 2021.
The 0.3 percent Montrose Recreation District measure, which voters approved in 2014, collected $363,672 through February, a 16.5 percent increase from January and February 2021.
The measure, which is designated for recreation district facilities, has experienced an increase in each month from year-to-year for 22 straight months. It is in effect until June 1, 2039.
The $21 million collected in retail sales tax last year transcends collections the city experienced dating back to 2006 when returns were between $12 and $14 million through 2016. Since 2017, retail sales tax collection has hovered around $15 million or more and has increased each year since then.
Collected sales tax helps fund the city’s operations such as law enforcement and improvements to streets and parks. More than 80 percent of the city’s general fund revenues come from sales and use tax.
