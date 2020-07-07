The Montrose Farmers’ Market on Saturday had the usual market feel — relaxing music, joyful conversations, and plenty of familiar faces for vendors.
The vibrant atmosphere made it easy to miss the market’s attendance, which actually hasn’t been as high as recent years, multiple vendors said, who added it’s no surprise as COVID-19 has affected operations for everyone.
Although attendance has been steady, those same vendors have experienced an increase in sales the past few months since the market opened for the summer.
Which begs the question: With attendance staying mostly neutral, how have sales increased for vendors?
“Our sales have actually been up a little bit, said Ryan Murray, who with his wife, Jenn Mueller, own Yurstead Farms, a family farm located in the Coal Creek Valley north and west of Montrose.
Murray, and additional vendors, said it’s likely people are starting to gravitate towards the market instead of shopping at a local grocery store. Also, Craig Burkhardt of Happy Hog Farms added there has been an abundance of loyal, returning customers to the market, which helps keep sales steady rather than seeing a sharp decrease.
Juno Farms in Hotchkiss, which sells farm and free dried produce, was present at the market, and owner Noel Wichmann, too, said the last few months haven’t been slow for the business.
“Sales are better than last year,” Wichmann said. As to why sales are up despite less attendance at local markets, Wichmann had a simple answer.
“Man, I have no idea,” he said.
Wichmann added other local markets, including in Crested Butte, have noticed “considerably less” people in attendance. Despite this, he and other vendors have experienced strong sales.
“Maybe people are getting a hankering for their local produce,” Wichmann said.
The Montrose Farmers’ Market has done its part to keep the environment safe and comfortable for visitors. Booths are 10-15 feet apart, rather than tents lined up right next to one another, and masks are encouraged (the majority of visitors wore masks on Saturday, and vendors are required to wear a mask).
King said comfort-ability has played a factor for visitors at the market.
“I think so,” King said when asked to share the recent response from visitors. “I feel like folks who come through haven’t had too many issues.”
Colleen Trout, executive director of the Montrose Farmers’ Market, said the market’s food box program has been focused on curbside as of late.
“It’s picking up. We had three last week. People seem to like it because the people who shouldn’t be shopping have a way to access local food.,” Trout said.
The market’s accessibility and ability to provide a comfortable environment during the pandemic seem to both be playing strong roles during the summer months.
Additional resources for local community
MFM, in addition to its vendors’ steady rise in sales, has utilized some local resources that have seen a strong response so far. The Double-Up Food Bucks program, an agricultural grant, sent out a flyer to recipients in the community, King said. The program, which helps support local farmers, encourages EBT members with EBT cards to come to the market and bring $20, which can be doubled at the market, and in turn, supports local vendors.
Also, a guide titled “Lovin’ Local” provides information on local markets and
restaurants that helps connect the community with its local producers and artisans. The guide features in-depth information on vendors, eateries, and what to expect when visiting these vendors or locations.
Expanding the market
The market has expanded to include a few tents across the street. The location, known as “the beach,” features some additional vendors, both art and produce, to maintain social distancing.
Craig Ar, owner of Pollinated Rusty Petals of Montrose, said Saturday was his first day featuring his business at the market. Ar complies metal pieces and forms an artistic display.
Ar said the past few months have been “slow,” but added he’s had a loyal following of customers contact him the past few months.
King and Trout said MFM is trying to promote “the beach” and give artistic vendors a chance to show their product. For example, Home by Magan, owned by Magan Brandon, is a new business in its first year at the market. Brandon does farmhouse style signs.
King added, in addition to art vendors, the market is encouraging for more produce vendors.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.