The Montrose Recreation District’s board announced its support of city ballot measure 2A, a sales tax increase to fund public safety.
The board supports the measure because the MRD’s mission is to improve the quality of life in Montrose by providing quality programs and services, an announcement made Friday states. The MRD passed a formal resolution of support Sept. 26.
“The success of MRD’s facilities and programs is dependent upon having a safe community to operate in. While the MRD includes areas outside of the City of Montrose, nearly three-quarters of the population within the MRD reside in the city and all of the facilities that the MRD operates are located within the city,” the board’s announcement states.
Without adequate resources the police department can’t adequately protect residents and visitors, the board also said, calling measure 2A a necessity for adequate police services.
“The Board of Directors encourage city residents to support the public safety sales tax by voting yes on ballot measure 2A,” Jason Ullmann, board president said in the announcement.
“This will enable the MRD to continue to provide high-quality facilities and programs in a safe community.”
Measure 2A asks for a 0.58-percent sales tax increase for public safety. Montrose’s current sales tax is 7.95 percent. The City of Montrose does not collect a property tax.
Passage would put the city sales tax at 8.53 percent, slightly above Grand Junction, Fruita, Steamboat Springs and Durango, but lower than Telluride, Gunnison, Ridgway and Ouray.
The sales tax would also be higher than Delta’s — but lower if voters there pass a 1-percent public safety sales tax.
The measure’s backers point to a public safety committee report showing a marked increase in crime and a shortage of officers to deal with it.
The police need to add about 15 sworn positions over time and build a larger police station to adequately house officers, support staff and evidence. The portion of the sales tax that would pay for the new headquarters would sunset after 20 years, taking the public safety sales tax amount to 0.44 percent.
Opponents have raised questions about the city’s existing budget and spending priorities. The Montrose County Republican Party in its statement of opposition said the city needs to align priorities to make sure public safety is tops.
