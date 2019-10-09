One Community, Safer Together is hosting town halls Thursday at noon and 6 p.m.
This presentation concerning the city ballot measure for a sales tax increase to add funding for the Montrose Police Department will take place at the Colorado Mesa University Campus, 245 S. Cascade Ave., Montrose.
Police Chief Blaine Hall will be appearing off-duty/or on vacation time with the public safety committee to present information and take questions.
Ballot question 2A asks for a 0.58-percent sales tax increase (58 cents for $100 spent, for example, and paid by everyone buying goods within the city limits of Montrose) to help pay for more officers and a new police station. Funding from the city’s general fund will continue; the sales tax, if approved, would supplement the general fund allotment to the police department, not replace it.
