Montrose-based recording artists Miggy C and Enshiloh are different guys from different backgrounds, but part of the same family — with the same love of music.
For Miggy C, it’s always been a comfort in tough times. For Enshiloh, a passion that grew over the years.
Both artists are signed to Montrose label La Familia Music Group, and last month they released the first in a series of EPs they plan to make together, a short five-song album titled “Same Difference.”
“Me and him are two completely different individuals, come from different backgrounds, different walks of life,” Miggy C explained the concept for the name. “But at the end of the day, we're coming into the same studio. We've got the same goals.”
And the two artists say their tastes and vocal styles mesh well together, making collaborations a no-brainer. They already released multiple collaborations before this joint EP, which is available for streaming from the label’s website for a price chosen by the buyer, or for streaming on platforms like Spotify.
The whole album was mixed, mastered and engineered by Enshiloh, who also teaches for the studio’s youth programs.
Neither artist wanted to put a label on their style, but they cited musical inspiration ranging from Kendrick Lamar, Tupac and Jay-Z to the Foo Fighters, Blink-182 and even gospel music.
“I wouldn't put myself into a box or a genre; I could do it all,” Miggy C said.
Enshiloh started experimenting with music in his early teens, taking a DIY approach to recording and slowly adding more gear to a setup that began with just the microphone that came with his computer.
“After that, I started falling in love with this,” he said. “So I just started getting more equipment, learning how to mix and master things on my own through trial and error videos. I had a little setup in my room, at one point I built an entire booth out of plywood.”
The artist’s stage name “Enshiloh” comes from his middle name, “Shiloh,” which refers to “peace” in Hebrew, and the Spanish word “en” which means “in.”
“So my name basically means at peace or in peace,” he said, noting the name is reflected in his chill musical style.
Around 2018, he reached out to La Familia CEO Edgar Quiroz, who was putting together a local concert. A few years later, he was signed to the up-and-coming label.
While Miggy C grew up in Montrose, his travels took him to Denver and Los Angeles before he eventually moved back home and signed with the label.
Like Enshiloh, he started writing music in his early teens. And though he said music has always been there for him, he wasn’t able to get serious about it until he got treatment for his issues with drug use. Now, it helps him get through life without the substances.
“Music has always been my go-to safe place, my way of expressing myself,” he said.
His ultimate goal is to grow his name and be able to live off music, whether it’s through selling his own and performing or working in the studio helping other artists.
The two have performed together and separately around the Western Slope, state and region, most recently at a show last weekend in Grand Junction.
To learn more about the artists and stream their new music, visit lafamiliamusicgroup.com/home.