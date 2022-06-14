Montrose County and San Juan Brews have partnered on Off the Trail Roast and Rimrocker Lager, each a coffee and beer blend available for a limited time.
San Juan Brews describes the Rimrocker Lager as a “classic American lager that is a smooth pale beer” and “it’s crisp and refreshing.” The Off the Trail Roast is crafted by Cimarron Coffee and is dubbed as “a perfect blend of dark, rich and bold, with a slight nuttiness.”
The beer and coffee will launch on June 16 during a happy hour special from 5 – 6 p.m. at San Juan Brews and will be available to-go in a growler. The coffee blend can be purchased by the cup or bag.
Rimrocker Trail representatives will be at the launch to answer trail questions or help map out trail plans.
The partnership comes as Rimrocker Trail continues to experience soaring visitation from the community.
“In terms of attention, the Rimrocker has continually outperformed our expectations,” Montrose County Manager Jon Waschbusch said in a release announcing the partnership. “It has been a lot of fun to work with companies from all over the country on Rimrocker projects. Ultimately, this all started from a local effort. It’s awesome to have a local company like San Juan Brews involved. I’m excited about the beer and coffee and very grateful for their partnership.”
San Juan Brews plans to donate 10 percent of its profits from Rimrock Lager and Off the Trail Roast sales to help with maintenance of Rimrocker Trail.
“Our passions are beer, coffee, and our community, and this partnership was a perfect blend of all three,” Kevin McHugh, co-owner of San Juan Brews, said.
The Rimrocker Trail was launched in 2016 in an effort to boost the West End’s economy. It stretches 160 miles between Nucla and Moab, Utah and features red rock canyon scenery., becoming a popular spot for outdoor enthusiasts.
San Juan Brews opened in January 2021 and enjoyed steady business in its first six months. It’s been home to local food trucks and uses local businesses for its products. Two of its co-owners, John and Davina Pope, started with San Juan Mobile Coffee, a coffee truck they started in 2020.
For more information on the Rimrocker Trail, visit rimrockertrail.org.
San Juan Brews’ summer music series
San Juan Brews is hosting a free summer music series over the next three months in the Block 64 parking lot behind the brew house next to Centennial Plaza.
Local musician Donny Morales kicked off the series on Friday. Zac Grant is set to play on June 24 and will be followed by You Knew Me When on July 8.
Cousin Curtiss will play on July 22. The Sean Moon Band plays on Aug. 12 and Haven Effect will close out the series on Aug. 19.
Each event is from 6 – 9 p.m. with food trucks and vendor booths on site.
For more information on San Juan Brews, visit sanjuanbrews.com.
Josue Perez is a staff writer for the Montrose Daily Press