When San Juan Brews — soon to be San Juan Coffeehouse — owners John and Davina Pope started doing construction work on the shop’s new location at 327 Main St. in Olathe, they had to cover the windows with construction paper.
It wasn’t for security. So many people stopped by to say hello and welcome the couple to town that they had to cover the windows to get a full day of work done.
“We'd end up spending half the time we were here chatting with folks and catching up,” said John, who was born and raised in Olathe. “And so it's been a little bit like a homecoming.”
He said Montrose has embraced the business so far, and in Olathe in particular he and Davina are hoping to create another community space, especially for the town’s young people. Teens will be welcome to come by the shop, relax and do homework, as it’s important to Davina that they have a safe gathering place to hang out after school.
She knows the small town could use the business. But it’s not the couple’s only new location — they also opened up a kiosk at Montrose Regional Airport last month.
Both new locations, the airport kiosk and Olathe storefront, tentatively set to open next month, will bear the San Juan Coffeehouse name. The flagship location at 512 E. Main St. in Montrose, currently named San Juan Brews, will also be rebranded by the end of the year.
According to John, the rebrand is really a return to the business’s roots. The original focus, he said, was always coffee. And while San Juan Brews dabbled in beer, John said the community recognized the business as a coffeehouse, and changing the business model to reflect that just made sense.
Business was slowing toward late afternoon too, and John said keeping evening hours no longer made sense. The business is now open from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday, which John said is also better for the employees.
“Having our staff have a balanced work and family home life is important for us,” he said. “So closing at the end of the day by five allows our staff to be home in the evenings with their families.”
With the rebrand comes a bigger focus on food items, and Forage, the kitchen at the original location, has been up and running for a few months.
Its menu features breakfast and lunch items like sandwiches and salads made with locally-sourced ingredients whenever possible. The kitchen itself is run by Kevin Saff, who previously ran the show at Ridgway’s Taco del Gnar.
The flagship location will also provide grab-and-go food for the airport kiosk, including some items that will be exclusive to the new location.
San Juan Coffeehouse is taking the place of Coffee Trader at the airport, with a contract for three years. In this spot in particular, David hopes the business will make a good impression on guests not just for the brand, but the city.
One thing he thinks stands out about the business is the use of local ingredients whenever possible, like milk from Rockin’ W in Olathe and coffee brewed by Cimarron Coffee Roasters in Montrose.
Staff can work at any of the three locations, and John said the workflow and equipment used in all three is identical for this reason. He’s still looking for a line cook and baristas, who can make the Colorado minimum wage of $13.65 per hour plus tips. The job can be flexible, and John said stay-at-home parents and high school kids are welcome to apply, as the business can work with their schedules.
Across all three stores, he’s aiming for consistency both in customer service and quality products.
“We really pride ourselves on the fact that the community has really, really embraced what we do,” he said. “I’d like to be able to mimic that and create a similar environment here (in Olathe) and then, for the airport, to be able to be a good representation of what Montrose is and who we are as a valley.”
