Grab your popcorn, folks.
The San Juan Cinema, closed since March 2019 due to a decrease in moviegoing traffic, is reopening on May 20.
“I just think that it’s time, and it’s not going to get any better than summer,” said Misty Hunter, whose family owns the San Juan Cinema and also owns and operates the Fox Theater. “There are a lot of movies that come out in the summer and it’s as good a time as any to reopen the San Juan.”
Last October, Hunter said reopening the San Juan in spring 2022 was being considered by her family, though it required a steadiness of movie releases and an increase in audience numbers.
The former has been well and active — studios have released films they previously delayed and titles such as “Sonic the Hedgehog 2” and “The Lost City” have enjoyed financial success in their second and third weeks.
The Fox, which played both titles, experienced consistent moviegoing for both of those films with audience members in the area returning to the theater near pre-pandemic levels, Hunter said.
“You need (mid-tier) movies to do well,” Hunter said. “That’s what you’re looking for to sustain business. You can’t just rely on blockbusters. The other films have to do well.”
Hunter added she doesn’t want to miss out on the chance to show popular or high-demand summer releases, which also contributed to the decision.
Hunter and her family previously eyed reopening the San Juan during the 2021 holiday season but balked at the idea — local moviegoing had yet to increase, so the Hunters used the back-half of 2021 as a “litmus test” to analyze audience numbers.
But with state and county restrictions repealed, and studios sticking to their release dates, cinemas have seen an increase in ticket sales in the first half of 2022; tentpole films such as “Spider-Man: No Way Home” and “The Batman” have helped lead to a 365 percent increase in ticket sales compared to 2021, according to estimates from Comscore, a data measurement firm.
The increase comes ahead of what industry analysts say could be a busy summer season — according to a first-quarter survey conducted by Fandango, an online ticket retailer, 83% of the 6,000 people polled said they will watch at least three movies between May and Labor Day.
“(Business) is gradually working back (to pre-pandemic levels),” Hunter said. “It’s definitely showing promise of getting back to that.”
The San Juan will start with “Uncharted” at $5 admission and “Father Stu” at regular admission on May 20. The theater has two screens — there are no seats in San Juan 1 — and will have showings on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays. The Fox has showings Wednesday through Sunday.
The San Juan will adopt the Fox’s age-restriction policy, which applies to patrons 15 and younger who are required to show proof of a government-issued or school ID, as well as be accompanied by an adult 21 or older, to attend evening showings after 6 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays.
The Fox implemented the policy in February following months-long reports of disruptive behavior from teenage patrons.
“We’ve definitely been able to mitigate the behavior, almost completely,” Hunter said. “There’s always an incident here and there, but (the policy) has made a huge improvement. I think our employees and customers would attest to that. I don’t believe we have any regrets enacting that policy.”
The San Juan will be open for the summer, though no decision has been made on whether to keep it open during early fall. The theater could adopt a seasonal approach, Hunter said, similar to the one it had pre-pandemic when it would close temporarily for maintenance or because of a slow-release schedule.
“We would like to stay open as long as business allows it,” Hunter said. “It has to make sense business wise.”
The San Juan, which is located at 1869 E. Main St. has been open since 1998 and turned into a popular community staple alongside the Fox Theater, which is seven years away from its 100th anniversary.
Next Friday’s showings will mark the first time the theater will house audience members since February 2019.
“It gives peace of mind for the future and it’s just exciting,” Hunter said. “Who doesn’t want their business to do well and their customers to come back after a — hopefully — once-in-a-lifetime event. We’re all very excited.”
