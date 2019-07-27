San Miguel County experienced some wild weather Friday night that led to a Norwood Rodeo crowd heading home as well as a mudslide on Fall Creek Road.
At about 9 p.m. Friday, the Norwood Fairgrounds were safely evacuated during the Norwood Rodeo with people safely sheltered during a severe thunderstorm, according to the San Miguel County Sheriff's Office. Lightning was recorded in the Norwood and Deer Mesa areas, as well as multiple lightning strikes in the Iron Springs, Hasting Mesa and into Placerville areas with a red cell over Sawpit.
The rodeo continued at about 9:50 p.m., according to the sheriff's office, but about half the people left.
