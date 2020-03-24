Truck split in half
A truck was split in half on Colorado Highway 145 Tuesday. 

 (San Miguel County Sheriff's Office)

A man was transported to a hospital Tuesday with serious injuries after, authorities say, he was driving an estimated 100 mph and crashed his pickup. 

Deputies and Telluride Fire Protection District first responders responded to the single-vehicle accident on Colorado Highway 145 around mile marker 86 (one mile west of Placerville).

A Facebook post on the San Miguel County Sheriff's Office's page claimed the man nearly ran several cars off the road with erratic driving. 

"The driver lost control, struck the side of a cliff splitting the truck's cab from the frame and causing the engine to catch on fire," the Facebook post stated. 

Passing motorists assisted first responded, according to the post. 

EMS transported the injured party to the top of Dallas Divide where he was transferred to a Careflight helicopter and to a hospital.

