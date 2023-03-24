Some residents of western Montrose County communities, including Nucla and Naturita, can now apply for grants of up to $5,000 to help with moving expenses, rental deposits and down payments on homes.
The opportunity comes as a result of a merger between two San Miguel County-based organizations, the Telluride Foundation and Trust for Community Housing.
The Trust has operated the Housing Opportunity Fund since 2019, focused on families who live in Telluride, Rico, Mountain Village or unincorporated San Miguel County. However, as the group merges with the Telluride Foundation, the program will expand to include the geographic area covered by the latter group, which includes parts of Ouray, Montrose and Dolores counties.
Trust co-founder Katherine Borsecnik said she was interested in the merger because it would allow the program to expand, help more people and take advantage of the Telluride Foundation’s fundraising abilities.
She started the organization with her husband Gene Weil and local housing expert Amy Levek around five years ago, and decided to focus on the Housing Opportunity Fund because she believed it addressed problems the group could have a meaningful impact on within the larger affordable housing crisis.
“In addition to finding a place to move into and the expense of it, the closing cost and moving cost, things like that, add to the burden,” she said.
The program offers renters up to $2,500 to help with costs including moving expenses, first and last months’ rent and security deposits. Homeowners can qualify for up to $5,000 to help with downpayment and moving costs.
Borsecnik said not all applicants seek the maximum amounts, and sometimes the Trust grants less according to financial need. However, she said thanks to community support, the organization has never had issues with having enough money to cover the need.
The grant program is primarily funded through private donations, which Telluride Foundation Vice President of Operations Elaine Demas said will continue as the Foundation takes over.
Members of the Trust’s leadership team will stay involved to aid in a smooth transition and Borsecnik said some, herself included, will have ongoing roles in the project.
To date, Borsecnik said the program has helped around 170 locals afford homes or rentals, though this number includes some couples and families, as opposed to 170 unique grants. When awarded a Housing Opportunity Fund grant, grantees do not need to pay the money back.
While the current application includes requirements such as requiring grantees to work within the Telluride R-1 school district, Borsecnik said these requirements will change the merger, meaning locals in more communities can apply. For instance, someone who is looking for help with a down payment on a home in Nucla likely won’t be required to work in Telluride.
There is a financial need aspect to qualify for the loans, which has so far been based on qualifications to live in deed-restricted communities in San Miguel County or on numbers determined by the San Miguel County Housing Authority. The organization hasn’t decided yet exactly how income qualification will be determined in other communities where deed-restricted leases are less common, but Demas said people within the Telluride Foundation’s service area can apply and questions will be addressed as they arise.
