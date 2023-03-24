Some residents of western Montrose County communities, including Nucla and Naturita, can now apply for grants of up to $5,000 to help with moving expenses, rental deposits and down payments on homes. 

The opportunity comes as a result of a merger between two San Miguel County-based organizations, the Telluride Foundation and Trust for Community Housing.



