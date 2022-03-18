The San Miguel Power Association Board of Directors later this month will vote on whether to negotiate a transition to a partial requirements contract with current provider Tri-State Generation and Transmission (Tri-State) or select a finalist for alternative power supply providers.
The SMPA currently has an All-Power Requirements contract with Tri-State, but a partial requirements contract would allow the association some room in its total power load and service from another provider.
If SMPA votes to select a finalist, it would come from contract bids recently sent to the co-op.
“Over the past couple years, through our board strategic objectives, we have prioritized fire mitigation. The costs to complete necessary fire mitigation projects has increased substantially,” SMPA Chief Executive Officer Brad Zaporski said in a release announcing the upcoming vote.
The vote from SMPA comes a year and a half after Delta-Montrose Electric Association departed its Tri-State contract and transitioned to the Denver-based Guzman Energy, which, in 2020, paid DMEA’s exit fee of $62.5 million from Tri-State and allows the electric co-op to obtain up to 20% of its power through other sources. Under Tri-State, it was 5%.
The SMPA board in 2017 began a strategic objective process, which, at the time, came about to “understand the full value, and options, of [SMPA’s] membership and contract with Tri-State,” according to SMPA Board President Rube Felicelli.
During the transition period to Guzman Energy, DMEA representatives said the co-op expected to save millions of dollars with the wholesaler change. SMPA is seeking to lessen its overall cost for wholesale power, citing potential operational cost increases appertaining to fire mitigation and grid reliability.
Also, due to elevated prices for materials, SMPA has seen an increase in costs for its major reliability projects, which are active in Telluride, Ouray County and Montrose County’s West End.
“The cost of materials and labor for these projects keeps going up,” said Zaporski. “Another point to consider is that, unlike expansion projects, these system upgrades do not increase revenues.”
Tri-State has raised its rates to member cooperatives and another rate increase in 2023 is likely following Tri-State’s own projections, which were announced during an annual meeting in February.
SMPA, in its release, wrote there is an “overall need for a break” in wholesale power cost due to the rise in rates. The co-op has been able to swallow yearly increases by raising its own retail rates ($1 per month) to most members over the past seven years, though it labeled the cost-recovery structure “risky.”
The co-op is also mindful of its Red Mountain Electrical Reliability and Broadband Improvement Project, which is expected to provide new broadband infrastructure and reliable backup power to Ouray County.
“When we first estimated the cost of this vital project, it was going to be the most expensive construction project in SMPA’s 84-year history,” Zaporski said in the release. “Based on today’s numbers, that estimate has doubled.”
SMPA received proposals from four potential power providers after issuing its Request for Proposals in early 2020. The board has whittled the list down to two and a cost analysis was presented to the board during an executive session earlier this month.
The SMPA staff will offer recommendations to the board, but If the board elects to pursue a partial requirements contract, it can retain specific benefits from a Tri-State membership.
“Given the current membership benefits of preferential access to the Tri-State transmission system, multiple points of risk mitigation, and financial aid for critical reliability projects, a modified contract structure may allow us to retain these benefits while also giving us further access to clean, low-cost sources of energy,” Zaporski said.
Other electric co-ops — La Plata Electric Association and Poudre Valley Electric Association — have explored particle requirement contracts with Tri-State.
