Federal prosecutors have submitted a video interview for the court to consider in addressing Bryan Cornwell’s continued detention, following the Norwood man’s May arrest for allegedly threatening to blow up the San Miguel County Sheriff’s Office.
Cornwell pleaded not guilty to threats by means of explosives. He remained in custody Friday, with the court considering possible admission to a halfway house in Grand Junction or Durango.
On June 6, the U.S. Attorney’s Office asked the court for permission to supplement the detention hearing record.
The government’s motion states that on May 25, prosecutors received a video of Cornwell’s interview with the FBI. That same day, Cornwell came into court for a scheduled detention hearing, which was continued until June 1 and then was vacated because of the halfway house matter.
A “full review” of the video would “maximize the information available to the court when revisiting and adjudicating the issue of detention,” U.S. Assistant Attorney Jeffrey Graves, based in Durango, wrote in the June 6 motion.
Cornwell’s defense counsel received a copy of the video and opposed the court accepting it, according to Graves.
The presiding magistrate gave the defense until end of business June 8 to file an objection. As of June 9, none was, so he deemed the motion unopposed and found good cause to admit the material.
A new hearing had not been set as of Friday. When it takes place, Cornwell’s attorneys will be allowed to make additional arguments about his detention based off the new video.
Cornwell, 39, a former ski patrol worker, was arrested May 20 after allegedly sending messages to an SMCSO investigator, threatening him and also threatening to blow up the sheriff’s station, a Norwood restaurant and a bike shop.
Cornwell’s messages referred to extreme grief concerning a woman who died of a fentanyl overdose, according to his arrest affidavit.
The string of messages allegedly made a reference to 800 pounds of presumed explosives “ready to go,” and prosecutors allege that Cornwell’s former job gave him the know-how to set explosives.
Letters Cornwell’s friends wrote to the court, which are part of the public record in the case, painted a different picture. These characterized him as a good friend, who is compassionate, but who has suffered severe trauma, including the recent death of his girlfriend.
“I believe whatever Brian (sic) has done to bring forth this indictment is due to an inability to cope with emotions and life events that have been forced upon him by tragedy,” one friend wrote.
A former coworker wrote of Cornwell’s perseverance in the face of repeated misfortune and tragedy. Cornwell was again navigating tragedy at the time of his arrest, although in the weeks prior to it, he had begun working again and was excited about projects, the letter said.
The writer acknowledged he did not know the details behind the charge, which was “worrying, to say the least.”
He added, however: “I also know that Bryan doesn’t need punishment, he needs serious and comprehensive mental health care. … I believe the weight of his suffering has surpassed his ability to cope with it and he is not acting rationally.”
The man asked the court to base its decision on humanity, compassion and the larger context.
“I sincerely hope there is a way to avoid putting Bryan at risk of being lost in the criminal justice system, which will do neither him nor society any good.”
