Sanburg second in command for beef board

The boss of the Cedar Park outfit outside of Eckert is the new vice chairman of the Cattlemen’s Beef Promotion and Research Board (CBB).
Hugh Sanburg will move from secretary-treasurer of the group to Vice Chair for 2020. Jared Bracket is the new chairman and Norman Voyles will take over the post Sanburg vacated.
This officer team is responsible for guiding the national Beef Checkoff throughout 2020.
The trio were elected by their fellow beef board members during the 2020 Cattle Industry Convention in San Antonio last Friday.
Sanburg hails from Eckert, where he and his brother are managing partners of their primarily horned Hereford cow-calf operation, accompanied by a registered Hereford operation to complement the commercial herd. Sanburg graduated from Colorado School of Mines with a degree in mining engineering in 1983 before moving back to the home ranch in western Colorado.
For the past 30-plus years, Sanburg has been an active member of the Colorado Farm Bureau serving on various boards. He is also a member of the Colorado Cattlemen’s Association and serves as chairman of the Gunnison Basin Roundtable.
