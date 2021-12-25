The first time that Rex Riley played Santa Claus 10 years ago, the suit he ordered hadn’t yet arrived.
“I was in my fishing uniform. I said, ‘I’m Santa, still on vacation. I’ve got another couple days before I go to work,’” Riley said.
Costume or not, Riley gets mistaken for Santa throughout the year because of his all-natural bushy white beard.
“I have little kids in grocery stores saying, ‘Mom! Mom! There’s Santa right there!’” Riley said.
Since his first appearance in a fishing uniform 10 years ago, Riley has delighted children in the Montrose area and beyond. While Riley lives in Delta, he said that the majority of his work is in Montrose — bringing holiday cheer into classrooms, private homes and other events.
At an event at This & That Consignments in Delta on Dec. 20, children asked Santa for items such as a bop it toy, a pink dollhouse, a chihuahua and a tea set. Riley said that he is also often asked for iPhones and “computer stuff.”
But children often come to Riley and share intangible Christmas wishes, from world peace, their parents getting back together and a better job for one of their parents. When that happens, Riley said all he can do is pray.
“A lot of them will say that right off the bat: ‘Well, Santa, can you bring my mom and daddy back together? And I say, ‘Yeah, I can pray for you,’” Riley said.
“I wish I had millions of dollars just to give out for the kids that need clothing, food, or a warm bed to sleep in.”
Riley said that when he is playing Santa, he needs to love and care for the children on his lap from the heart.
“if you don’t have a heart for kids, and the love for them, don’t buy a red suit,” Riley said.
Anna Lynn Winfrey is a staff writer for the Montrose Daily Press.
