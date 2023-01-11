Region 11 map CASB

MCSD board president Sarah Fishering will represent Region 11 as part of the Colorado Association of School Boards board of directors beginning Jan. 28. (Colorado Association of School Boards)

Sarah Fishering, president of the Montrose County school board, is joining the Colorado Association of School Boards, or CASB.

Fishering is the first Montrose County School District board member in more than a decade to join the statewide board. She will represent Region 11, which encompasses the southwestern part of Colorado: Montrose, Delta, Ouray, Norwood, Gunnison, Hinsdale, Ridgway, Telluride and the West End public schools.



Cassie Knust is a staff writer for the Montrose Daily Press.

