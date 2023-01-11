Sarah Fishering, president of the Montrose County school board, is joining the Colorado Association of School Boards, or CASB.
Fishering is the first Montrose County School District board member in more than a decade to join the statewide board. She will represent Region 11, which encompasses the southwestern part of Colorado: Montrose, Delta, Ouray, Norwood, Gunnison, Hinsdale, Ridgway, Telluride and the West End public schools.
The school board president said she was “jazzed” by the opportunity to share a more rural education perspective — it’s also one of her top priorities filling the vacant seat.
“I felt like I'd be able to represent the perspective that we have from our whole Region 11 effectively and efficiently,” Fishering told the Montrose Daily Press on Wednesday.
“So it just seemed like a good opportunity to be able to make sure that our voices are heard from this part of the Western Slope, to help serve our kids better and all teachers better and just work towards the betterment of public education in general in Colorado.”
Fishering added that urban school districts like those on the Front Range often have a louder voice than rural communities due to their proximity to Denver and lobbyists. She wants to push for equity in public education, particularly in rural communities like Montrose or Olathe.
“This is just an opportunity to help bring that rural perspective, the perspective of a district like us to those conversations and make sure that we're being heard and that our kids' needs are represented,” Fishering added. “That our teachers' needs are being represented as well at the state level.”
Fishering doesn’t expect the added role to affect her ability to serve Montrose schools. If anything, she said, it should amplify her impact. She noted that the CACB requires her to remain in good standing in Montrose in order to maintain her spot on the state board.
Policy and legislation has been one of Fishering’s key interests since joining the MCSD board, and it’s one she hopes to expand on with the CASB.
CASB, through its members and board of directors, lobbies for public education in Denver.
“Being able to make sure that we're helping steer these lobbying efforts in such a way, making sure that they represent us and our needs is really important to me,” said Fishering. “So it's going to be challenging, but I think it's going to be fun.”
Fishering will attend her first CASB meeting on Jan. 28, representing Region 11.
Cassie Knust is a staff writer for the Montrose Daily Press.
